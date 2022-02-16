PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Chilhowie (girls and boys), Holston (boys), Eastside (boys), Rye Cove (boys), Gate City (boys), Lebanon (girls) earn tourney wins; Sullivan East (boys) beat Mountain Mission

Lane Blevins scored 16 points, including hitting all 10 of his free throw attempts, to lead the fifth-seeded Holston Cavaliers to a 58-53 road win over the No. 4 Patrick Henry Rebels in the first round of the Hogoheegee District boys basketball tournament.

Dustin Bott had three 3s and 11 points as Holston head coach Jeff Austin picked up his 100th win for the Cavaliers. Holston was 19-for-22 as a team from the free throw line.

Patrick Henry was led by Jake Hall with 18 points, 11 by T.J. Pecina and 10 from Dalton Blevins.

Chilhowie 58, Rural Retreat 37

James Nash had four 3s and 15 points to lead four Warriors in double figures in an Hogoheegee District tournament win over the Indians.

Lucas Blevins and Isaac Booth had 14 points each and Wade Martin added 13 for the Warriors, who canned 10s and will play Lebanon in the semifinals on Thursday at Northwood.

Rural Retreat was paced by Brady Smith with 17 points.

Eastside 50, Thomas Walker 35

Eli McCoy scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds as Eastside topped Thomas Walker in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Jordan Gray added 10 points for the Spartans, who set the tone by grabbing a 12-4 lead after one quarter.

Zack Kidwell led TW with 11 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Rye Cove 62, Castlewood 44

Matthew Rhoton’s 21-point, seven-rebound, three-assist performance led the way as Rye Cove topped Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.

Ethan Chavez (15 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, two steals) had a strong all-around performance as well for the Eagles. Rye Coe shot just 36.5 percent, compared to 43.2 percent for Castlewood, but the Eagles held a 40-25 rebounding edge.

Bard McCoy led Castlewood with 20 points.

Gate City 85, Lee High 33

Brady Edwards scored 21 points as Gate City rolled past Lee High in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Ethan Dishner’s 12 points, Gunner Garrett’s 11 points and Ryan Jessee’s 10-point outing were also key in a game that was all Gate City, all the time.

Sullivan East 85,

Mountain Mission 44

Dylan Bartley canned five 3s and finished with 33 points to lead the Patriots past Mountain Mission.

Logan Murray added 11 points for Sullivan East, which will open District 1-3A action on Saturday. Braden Standbridge and Corbin Dickenson had 10 each for the Patriots.

Mountain Mission was led by Naol Muleta with 11 points and 10 from Jacob Peters.

GIRLS

Lebanon 51, Holston 39

Alexis Horne scored 14 points and Lauren Boothe to lead Lebanon to a Hogoheegee District tournament opening night win over the Cavaliers.

Ashton Keith had 14 points for Northwood, while Breanna Bailey added 13.

Lebanon, which plays top-seeded Rural Retreat on Thursday, also received nine points from Morgan Varney.

Chilhowie 58, Northwood 27

Katie Barr scored 22 points as Chilhowie clobbered Northwood in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.

Madison Lane added 12 points for the Warriors, while Josie Sheets chipped in 10 as the Warriors advanced to face Patrick Henry in Thursday’s semifinals at Rural Retreat. Chilhowie split its two regular-season meetings with the Rebels.

Taylor Blackburn scored 14 of Northwood’s 27 points.