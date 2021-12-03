PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Castlewood boys, girls both win; Tennessee High's boys, girls both lose; Cole Rolen (Northwood), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Isabella Blagg (Union) have big games

The quality start to the season comes for a Castlewood team that snapped a 73-game losing streak last season.

Rylee Jackson had eight of Hurley’s 15 points.

Patrick Henry 36, Holston 24

Payton Monahan scored 11 points to lead the way for Patrick Henry as the Rebels recorded a win over Holston in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

A 10-4 run to open the second half was key for PH (1-1) as Kasey Uecker got her first win as head coach leading her alma mater.

Ashton Keith and Bri Bailey each had six points for Holston.

Grundy 43, Lebanon 22

Jessi Looney had 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals as Grundy used a fast start to roll past Lebanon for a win in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament.

Madison Looney (11 points, 16 rebounds, four steals) also played well for the Golden Wave.

The Wave led 11-0 after one quarter as Lebanon missed all nine of its shots in the first eight minutes. The Pioneers finished with more turnovers (19) than field goals (nine) in the loss.