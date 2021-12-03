PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Castlewood boys, girls both win; Tennessee High's boys, girls both lose; Cole Rolen (Northwood), Jessi Looney (Grundy), Isabella Blagg (Union) have big games

After not winning a game last season, Castlewood High School’s boys basketball team is off to a 2-0 start this winter.
Rafe Cooper and Coleman Cook each scored eight points as the Blue Devils posted a 44-25 triumph over the Hurley Rebels on Thursday night.
Castlewood led 13-1 after one quarter to set the tone.
Landon Bailey had eight points for Hurley.
Daniel Boone 70,
Tennessee High 55
Creed Musick scored 17 points as Daniel Boone blitzed Tennessee High early in cruising to a victory at Viking Hall.
THS (3-4) fell behind 22-4 after the first quarter, trailed 48-15 at halftime and faced a 62-31 deficit following three quarters.
Zander Phillips (11 points) and Braden Wilhoit (10 points) were the top scorers for the Vikings.
Elizabethton 68, J.I. Burton 50
Seth Carter scored 26 points as Elizabethton overpowered J.I. Burton in rare foray into Southwest Virginia for the Cyclones.
Burton was led by Noa Godsey’s 20 points, while Esau Teasley tossed in 13 points.
Northwood 74, Johnson County 61
Cole Rolen scored 32 points as Northwood rolled to a win over Johnson County in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Eli Carter (17 points) and Tyler Ayers (11 points) also played well as Dan Greer earned his first win as the head coach of the Panthers.
Zach Parsons led Johnson County with 28 points.
George Wythe 58, Marion 42
Ty Campbell tossed in 14 points as George Wythe earned its first win of the season with a victory over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Shane Huff’s 12 points and Trayvon Rainey’s 11 points also helped GW.
Marion was led by Parker Wolfe’s 11-point performance.
GIRLS
Castlewood 44, Hurley 15
Bailee Varney had 20 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as Castlewood hammered Hurley and improved to 2-0.
Montana Sutherland (18 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds) also played well, while Tiffany Proffitt pulled down 16 rebounds and Madison Sutherland dished out two assists.
The quality start to the season comes for a Castlewood team that snapped a 73-game losing streak last season.
Rylee Jackson had eight of Hurley’s 15 points.
Patrick Henry 36, Holston 24
Payton Monahan scored 11 points to lead the way for Patrick Henry as the Rebels recorded a win over Holston in the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
A 10-4 run to open the second half was key for PH (1-1) as Kasey Uecker got her first win as head coach leading her alma mater.
Ashton Keith and Bri Bailey each had six points for Holston.
Grundy 43, Lebanon 22
Jessi Looney had 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals as Grundy used a fast start to roll past Lebanon for a win in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament.
Madison Looney (11 points, 16 rebounds, four steals) also played well for the Golden Wave.
The Wave led 11-0 after one quarter as Lebanon missed all nine of its shots in the first eight minutes. The Pioneers finished with more turnovers (19) than field goals (nine) in the loss.
Lauren Boothe had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Lebanon.
Union 40, Twin Valley 29
Union overpowered Twin Valley in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Tournament as Isabella Blagg had 19 points and three steals to lead the way.
Abby Slagle added 12 points, five rebounds and three steals for the Bears, who forced 27 turnovers.
Haylee Moore led TV with 15 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.
Honaker 57, George Wythe 33
Tailor Nolley notched 15 points as Honaker hammered George Wythe in a losers bracket game of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament.
The Tigers bolted to a 19-6 lead in defeating GW for the third straight time. Honaker beat the Maroons in the 2020 VHSL Class 1 state quarterfinals and the 2021 VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
Alayna McNulty added 11 points for Honaker, while Hailey Patel paced GW with 15 points.
Daniel Boone 59,
Tennessee High 31
Tennessee High fell to 1-6 after getting defeated by Daniel Boone.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS
Honaker 49, Marion 44
Trajon Boyd tossed in 29 points as Honaker held off Marion in the first round of the Coach Ballard Lee Tip-Off Tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Honaker will play John Battle at 5:30 p.m. in Friday’s semifinals.
Marion was led by the 19-point performance of Grant Williams.