PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Cannon Hill (Ridgeview), Maria Malavolti (George Wythe), Haylee Moore (Twin Valley), Wade Witcher (West Ridge) lead Monday night wins

Cannon Hill fired in 10 of his 22 points in the first quarter as Ridgeview got rolling and never looked back in an 89-49 non-district boys basketball victory over the Grundy Golden Wave on Monday night.
Hill also hauled down eight rebounds for the Wolfpack (3-0), who led 23-5 after the game’s first eight minutes and 46-19 at halftime.
Chantz Robinette (17 points) Koda Counts (15 points, eight rebounds, five steals) and Austin Mullins (13 points, seven rebounds) also played well for Ridgeview.
Jonah Looney’s 18 points led Grundy, while Landon Johnson (10 points) also scored in double digits in defeat.
Lebanon 64, Council 41
Brody Wess scored 13 points to lead a balanced attack as the Lebanon Pioneers improved to 3-1 with a road win.
Paul Vencill added 12 points for the Pioneers, who had 10 different players reach the scoring column.
Dawson Stevens (15 points) and Caleb Hess (12 points) were the top scorers for Council.
West Ridge 68,
Morristown West 54
Wade Witcher scored 23 points as West Ridge had no trouble dispatching Morristown West.
Jackson Dean (12 points), Cooper Johnson (10 points) and Ty Barb (10 points) also played well for head coach John Dyer’s crew.
Rural Retreat 74, Twin Valley 41
Brody Smith scored 16 points as Rural Retreat rolled to a non-district road win.
The Indians closed the first half on a 24-9 run and opened the second half with a 20-6 surge. Gatlin Hight (13 points), Bryson Smelser (10 points) and Levi Crockett (10 points) also played well.
Twin Valley (0-4) was led by Chandler Cooper’s nine points.
GIRLS
George Wythe 45, Holston 39
Maria Malavolti collected 12 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Maroons to a win over the Cavaliers.
Molly Turner paced Holston with 16 points.
West Ridge 67,
Morristown West 47
Jaelyn West, Chloe Nelson and Allie Jordan each scored 12 points as West Ridge rocked Morristown West. Rachel Niebruegge added 11 points and six steals for the Wolves.
Twin Valley 45, Ridgeview 41
Haylee Moore had 16 points and 14 rebounds as Twin Valley earned a quality win over defending Hogoheegee District champion Rural Retreat.
Kamryn Vance (nine points, three assists) and Rayne Hawthorne (eight points, nine rebounds) also played well as the Panthers moved to 3-2.
Twin Valley led 37-23 after three quarters and then held off a late charge by the Indians.
Annabelle Fiscus led Rural Retreat (4-2) with 13 points.