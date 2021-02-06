PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Cade Looney surpasses 2K mark for Grundy; Twin Springs vs. Eastside in winner-take-all Cumberland District boys game; Chilhowie girls win Hogoheegee tourney

Cade Looney reached a milestone and the Grundy Golden Wave earned a return trip to the regional tournament.
A 6-foot-9 senior, Looney surpassed the 2,000-point mark for his career as part of another brilliant all-around performance in Grundy’s 71-45 trouncing of Twin Valley in the finals of the Black Diamond District boys basketball tournament.
Grundy (9-4) joins Honaker as the BDD representative in next week’s VHSL Region 1D tourney.
Looney finished with 13 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, six blocks and five steals and now has 2,003 points over the past four seasons. He is just the second male player from Buchanan County to crack the 2K mark, joining 2002 Council graduate Brad Nuckles.
Logan Thacker (17 points), Jonah Looney (15 points, five rebounds) and Landon Johnson (12 points) also keyed the win. Noah Daniels and Isaiah Boyd scored 10 points apiece for Twin Valley.
Marion 63, Tazewell 52
Marion was the last team in far Southwest Virginia to start its basketball season, opening the season on Jan. 15.
The Scarlet Hurricanes are certainly making up for lost time.
Grant Williams led a balanced attack with 18 points as the sixth seed from Smyth County topped Tazewell in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.
After upsetting Lebanon in the first round, Marion earned another road win on Friday and now host Ridgeview in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament next week.
Tanner Grubb (15 points), Riley Russell (11 points) and Bradley Thomas (10 points) also helped set the tone for the ‘Canes. Marion dominated the second half after falling behind 27-24 at the break.
Bryson McCall led Tazewell with 18 points, while Josiah Jordan scored 15 points.
Twin Springs 55,
Thomas Walker 47
The stage is set for a winner-take-all Saturday showdown in the Cumberland District after Twin Springs and Eastside both took care of business.
The Titans will host Eastside in the finals of the Cumberland District tournament with a Region 1D tourney bid going to the winner and the season ending for the loser. The two teams split their matchups in the regular season.
Twin Springs got a tough test from TW on Friday, but Connor Lane (22 points), Bradley Owens (13 points) and Mason Elliott (13 points) helped put the Pioneers away.
Caleb Yeary scored 26 of TW’s 47 points.
Virginia High 66, John Battle 62
Aquemini Martin scored 17 points as Virginia High closed out the 2020-21 season by vanquishing Bristol rival John Battle.
In a VHSL game classified as a plus-one contest, the Bearcats set the tone early by racing out to a nine-point lead after one quarter. Jean Mulumba’s 16 points, Dalton Taylor’s 13 points and Ajanni Delaney’s 11 points were vital to the victory as well.
The quartet of Zach Smith (19 points), Noah Ratliff (19 points), Nathan Spurling (11 points) and Bryson Almany (10 points) led the way for John Battle.
Graham 75, Richlands 45
David Graves scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as the hot-shooting Graham G-Men improved to 13-0 with a win over Richlands in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.
Logan Simmons (11 points), Nick Owens (10 points) and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (10 points) also scored in double digits.
Richlands received 10 points apiece from Sage Webb and Cade Berry.
Eastside 65, Rye Cove 57
Eastside head coach Patrick Damron still has some postseason magic left as his Spartans won at Rye Cove on Friday and earned a spot in tonight’s Cumberland District title game at Twin Springs.
Rye Cove had beaten Eastside twice in the regular season, but the Spartans triumphed with the season on the line. Will Stansberry’s 18 points, Jordan Gray’s 17 points, Gavin Greer’s 14 points and Eli McCoy’s 11 points were key for the Spartans in a game that was tied entering the fourth quarter.
Rye Cove (11-4) received 16 points apiece from Matthew Rhoton and Ethan Chavez.
Providence Academy 78,
Hampton Park 56
A 40-point performance from Andrew Lawrence, which included a dozen 3-pointers, highlighted the win.
GIRLS
Chilhowie 56, Rural Retreat 46
A second-half comeback carried the Chilhowie Warriors to the Hogoheegee District tournament title.
Trailing 21-10 after one quarter and 28-20 at halftime, the team from Smyth County opened the second half on a 17-4 run to seize control.
Katie Barr’s 20-point, 11-rebound performance, Hannah Goodwin’s 12 points, Hannah Ballenger’s 11 points and a 10-rebound showing by Josie Sheets were the catalysts for Chilhowie.
Delanie Trivitt (16 points) and Annabelle Fiscus (14 points) led the way for Rural Retreat.
Lebanon 45, John Battle 42
Emily Musick scored 26 points – including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 35 seconds remaining on overtime – as the Lebanon Pioneers closed the 2020-21 season with a non-district win.