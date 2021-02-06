PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Cade Looney surpasses 2K mark for Grundy; Twin Springs vs. Eastside in winner-take-all Cumberland District boys game; Chilhowie girls win Hogoheegee tourney

In a VHSL game classified as a plus-one contest, the Bearcats set the tone early by racing out to a nine-point lead after one quarter. Jean Mulumba’s 16 points, Dalton Taylor’s 13 points and Ajanni Delaney’s 11 points were vital to the victory as well.

The quartet of Zach Smith (19 points), Noah Ratliff (19 points), Nathan Spurling (11 points) and Bryson Almany (10 points) led the way for John Battle.

Graham 75, Richlands 45

David Graves scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as the hot-shooting Graham G-Men improved to 13-0 with a win over Richlands in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament.

Logan Simmons (11 points), Nick Owens (10 points) and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (10 points) also scored in double digits.

Richlands received 10 points apiece from Sage Webb and Cade Berry.

Eastside 65, Rye Cove 57

Eastside head coach Patrick Damron still has some postseason magic left as his Spartans won at Rye Cove on Friday and earned a spot in tonight’s Cumberland District title game at Twin Springs.