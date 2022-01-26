PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: Andy Lambert, Morgan Varney lead way in Lebanon wins; Lonnie Lindsey (J.I. Burton), Eli McMurray (Gate City), McKenzie Tate (George Wythe), Anna Kate Kinch (Tennessee High), Avery Maiden (Patrick Henry), Emma Bishop (John Battle) among stars

Andy Lambert canned three 3s and finished with 31 points to lift Lebanon to a 73-53 Hogheegee District boys basketball victory over the Holston Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

J.D. Tatum added 11 points for the Pioneers, which outscored the Cavaliers 22-9 in the fourth quarter. Brady Wess and Hunter Musick had 10 points each in the win.

Brycen Sheets had three of Holston’s 10 3s to finish with 14 points. Connor Finley added 11 for the Cavaliers (3-8, 1-3).

Northwood 73, Rural Retreat 47

Eli Carter scored 20 points as the Northwood Panthers routed Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District win.

Cole Rolen added 17 points as the team from Saltville led 21-8 after one quarter and 43-16 at halftime. Ten different players scored for the Panhters.

Gatlin Hight (14 points) and Brady Smith (10 points) were the top scorers for Rural Retreat.

Union 72, Wise County Central 42

Bradley Bunch scored 32 points to lead the Bears past the Warriors.

Malachi Jenkins had 13 points and Caiden Bartee tossed in 12 for Union (12-4, 7-0).

Wise Central (1-16, 0-6) was paced by Ethan Collins with 16 points.

Chilhowie 64, Patrick Henry 37

Chilhowie placed five scorers in double digits and raced out to a 17-4 lead in cruising past Patrick Henry for a Hogoheegee District victory.

The Warriors (8-5, 2-0) received 12 points apiece from James Nash and Zach Hall, while Lucas Blevins (11 points), Isaac Booth (10 points) and Wade Martin (10 points) scored in double digits as well.

Kade Gobble was PH’s top scorer with 12 points.

Twin Springs 64, Castlewood 35

Connor Lane scored 23 points as Twin Springs took a Cumberland District win over visiting Castlewood.

Bradley Owens (13 points) and Mason Elliott (12 points) also scored in double digits. The Titans built a 41-14 halftime lead.

Josh Hall led Castlewood with 17 points, while Cayden Dishman finished with 10 points.

Gate City 68, Ridgeview 51

Eli McMurray scored 20 of his 35 points in the first half as the Gate City Blue Devils posted an important Mountain 7 District victory.

Ryan Jessee added 16 points for Gate City. It was the third loss in the last four games for Ridgeview.

Rye Cove 52, Eastside 42

Ethan Chavez had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Rye Cove recorded another quality Cumberland District victory.

Matthew Rhoton added 10 points for the Eagles, while Hamilton Osborne finished with eight points. Eli McCoy’s 18 points were tops for Eastside.

J.I. Burton 64, Thomas Walker 50

A 27-point performance by Lonnie Lindsey propelled the J.I. Burton Raiders to a Cumberland District road win.

Lindsey had 18 points in the second half as Burton dominated the final two quarters, turning a four-point halftime deficit into a 14-point win.

Cameron Grabeel led Thomas Walker with 23 points, while Nick Kimberlin scored a dozen points.

Graham 61, Tazewell 33

David Graves scored 28 points a Graham thumped Tazewell for a Southwest District triumph.

Dobyns-Bennett 98, West Ridge 53

First-year school West Ridge is still looking for its first Big 5 Conference win after losing on the road at Dobyns-Bennett.

Ty Barb led the Wolves (13-10, 0-4) with 14 points.

GIRLS

Gate City 46, Ridgeview 37

Macey Mullins scored 14 points and Gate City pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Ridgeview and take over sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 District.

Jayden Carrico added 10 points for Gate City. Ridgeview (13-3, 5-1) did have a milestone moment in the fourth quarter when Hailey Sutherland scored the 1,000th point of her prep career.

Twin Springs 57, Castlewood 26

Chloe Gilmer’s 21-point, 11-rebound, six-assist, five-steal performance led the way for Twin Springs in a Cumberland District win.

Preslie Larkins added 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as the Titans (6-10, 2-3) snapped a four-game losing streak.

Rural Retreat 60, Northwood 11

Senior Madison Fiscus lead Rural Retreat with 17 points to lead the Indians to another Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.

Sophomore Annabelle Fiscus added 10 points for the Indians.

Taylor Blackburn lead Northwood with five points.

Lebanon 66, Holston 57

Morgan Varney made seven 3-pointers to lead Lebanon with 36 points in a Hogoheegee District victory over the Cavaliers.

Lauren Boothe added 14 points for Lebanon.

Brianna Bailey and Bailey Widener led Holston with 16 points each. Ashton Keith added 11 for the Cavaliers.

George Wythe 49, Galax 22

Junior McKenzie Tate tossed in 20 points to go along with seven assists and five rebounds as the George Wythe Maroons crushed Galax in a Mountain Empire District contest.

Hailey Patel hit five 3-pointers and scored 15 points for GW (9-5), which opened the second half on a 14-2 run.

Saige Leonard had 12 of Galax’s 22 points.

Tennessee High 57, Abingdon 49

Anna Kate Kinch finished with 17 points and hauled down seven rebounds as the Tennessee High Vikings overpowered Abingdon for a win at Viking Hall.

Kendall Cross added 16 points, three assists and two steals as THS (3-17) avenged an earlier loss to the Falcons. Brooklyn Carter also chipped in with four assists.

Sarah Williams had a game-high 24 points for Abingdon.

Thomas Walker 49, J.I. Burton 36

Lakin Burke continued her stellar senior season with 23 points, eight rebounds, eight steals, six assists and two blocks as the Thomas Walker Pioneers pounded J.I. Burton for a Cumberland District win.

Patricia Bigge added a dozen points and four blocks for TW, which led 17-0 after one quarter. Abigal Absher led Burton with 10 points.

John Battle 52, Lee High 47

Emma Bishop scored 14 points as John Battle bested Lee High.

Bishop, a Holston transfer, scored seven points in the first quarter to help set the tone for the Trojans as they survived Lee’s comeback bid. Anna McKee added a dozen points in the win.

Cassidy Hammons scored a game-high 16 points for Lee. Chloe Calton contributed 13 points for the Generals.

Wise County Central 61, Union 24

Emmah McAmis and Jill Sturgill combined for 15 first quarter points to lead the Warriors past the Bears.

McAmis led Wise Central (16-2, 4-3) with 18 points. Abbie Jordan added 12 and Sturgill tossed in eight.

Isabella Blagg paced Union (9-6, 2-4) with nine points.

Patrick Henry 54, Chilhowie 52

Avery Maiden connected on the game-winning shot with 1.6 seconds remaining as Patrick Henry edged Chilhowie for a Hogoheegee District victory.

It was part of a 14-point performance for Maiden. Payton Monahan (23 points) and Madelyn Fore (11 points) also played well for the Rebels.

Katie Barr (19 points), Josie Sheets (14 points) and Hannah Goodwin (11 points) all scored in double digits for Chilhowie.

Eastside 66, Rye Cove 52

Azzy Hammons scored 31 points as Eastside recorded a road win over Rye Cove and remained in first place in the Cumberland District.

Taylor Clay (14 points) and Carter Powers (10 points, eight rebounds, five steals) also played well for the Spartans, who are 6-0 in league play and 12-5 overall.

Dobyns-Bennett 58, West Ridge 42

Jaelyn West scored 18 points for West Ridge, but it wasn’t enough as the Wolves remained winless in the Big 5 Conference.

Ridgeview is 14-9 overall and 0-4 in league play.