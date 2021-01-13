PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A milestone win for Rye Cove's boys, a season-opening win for George Wythe's guys, a 30-point performance by Graham's Graves highlight Tuesday's action

Ethan Chavez has flown high all season for the boys basketball team at Rye Cove High School and he helped the Eagles soar to new heights on Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-6 Chavez went for 19 points and 14 rebounds as Rye Cove earned a 60-52 win over Eastside, marking the first time in program history the crew from Clinchport had beaten the Spartans.

Zach Baker added 11 points for the Eagles (6-2), who were led by balanced attack.

“ Very proud of the mental toughness the kids showed down the stretch,” said Rye Cove coach Michael Paul Berry. “Every one of them really stepped up. This is something that we have been building toward and it is a big step for our program. I can’t say enough about our kids.”

Eastside was led by the 21-point, 14-rebound performance of Eli McCoy.

George Wythe 63,

Grayson County 49

Peyton Coe canned four 3s and finished with 22 points, leading George Wythe to a season-opening win over Grayson County.

Colton Green added 10 points for the Maroons (1-0), which finally got its season started, with a trip on tap tonight to Rural Retreat.