PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A milestone for Honaker's McNulty, strong shooting from Tennessee High's Hayes, win No. 1 for Thomas Walker boys coach Clay Jeffers

Lebanon (0-1) was led by Preston Steele’s 17 points.

Sullivan East 79, Cloudland 56

The quartet of Dylan Bartley (17 points), John Walden (14 points), Ethan Bradford (13 points) and Clayton Ivester (10 points) all scored in double digits as the Sullivan East Patriots pounded Cloudland.

East (7-5) actually trailed 11-9 after one quarter, but dominated the rest of the way.

Thomas Walker 72, Hurley 44

Caleb Yeary torched the nets for 21 points as Thomas Walker topped Hurley and gave Clay Jeffers his first victory as the head coach of the Pioneers.

TW (1-1) also received 18 points from Zack Kidwell and 15 points from sophomore Adam Hollandsworth.

Hurley (0-2) was led by freshman guard Landon Bailey’s 28 points.

Honaker 52, Castlewood 31

Trajon Boyd pumped in 15 points as Honaker opened the season with a win over Russell County rival Castlewood.