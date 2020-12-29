PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A milestone for Honaker's McNulty, strong shooting from Tennessee High's Hayes, win No. 1 for Thomas Walker boys coach Clay Jeffers

LeeAnna McNulty stepped into the Honaker High School record book as the senior scored 27 points in the Tigers’ 86-10 non-district girls basketball win over the Castlewood Blue Devils on Monday, establishing a school career scoring record.
McNulty needed 22 points to break the previous record held by Rachel Artrip and she passed the former Tiger in the third quarter with her 1,709th point.
Halle Hilton added 15 points for the Tigers, who were playing their season-opener after finishing as VHSL Class 1 state co-champions a season ago.
Sullivan East 48, Cloudland 37
Hayley Grubb tallied 14 points and Jenna Hare reached double figures with 10 to lead the Patriots over the Highlanders.
Mandy Benfield led Cloudland with 17 points.
Tennessee High 44,
Happy Valley 28
Annie Hayes had the hot hand from 3-point range as she knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 15 points in Tennessee High’s non-conference win at Viking Hall.
THS (5-3) also received 11 points and five assists from Riley Fritts and a 10-point, 17-rebound, five-block, two-steal performance from Tori Ryan. Ryan recently recorded her 500th career rebound.
The Vikings built a 20-7 lead after one quarter. They host Dobyns-Bennett today.
Lebanon 44, Graham 28
Morgan Varney dropped in 15 points and Alivia Nolley added 11 to lead the Pioneers to a Southwest District win over Graham.
Lebanon put the game away in the fourth quarter by outscoring Graham 14-3.
BOYS
Tennessee High 80, Eastside 52
Sophomore guard Wade Witcher led a balanced attack with 15 points as Tennessee High topped Eastside for the second time in five days.
Nysiah Foote, Maddox Fritts and Brandon Dufore added a dozen points apiece for the Vikings (4-8), who won their third straight. In total, all 11 players who saw playing time for THS reached the scoring column.
The Vikings built a 24-point halftime lead. Tennessee High plays on the road against Cocke County today.
Eastside (1-3) was led by Eli McCoy’s 13 points and Will Stansberry’s 10 points. The Spartans play Cumberland District preseason favorite Twin Springs today.
Graham 67, Lebanon 29
Nick Owens (15 points) and David Graves (13 points) set the pace as the Graham G-Men improved to 2-0.
Lebanon (0-1) was led by Preston Steele’s 17 points.
Sullivan East 79, Cloudland 56
The quartet of Dylan Bartley (17 points), John Walden (14 points), Ethan Bradford (13 points) and Clayton Ivester (10 points) all scored in double digits as the Sullivan East Patriots pounded Cloudland.
East (7-5) actually trailed 11-9 after one quarter, but dominated the rest of the way.
Thomas Walker 72, Hurley 44
Caleb Yeary torched the nets for 21 points as Thomas Walker topped Hurley and gave Clay Jeffers his first victory as the head coach of the Pioneers.
TW (1-1) also received 18 points from Zack Kidwell and 15 points from sophomore Adam Hollandsworth.
Hurley (0-2) was led by freshman guard Landon Bailey’s 28 points.
Honaker 52, Castlewood 31
Trajon Boyd pumped in 15 points as Honaker opened the season with a win over Russell County rival Castlewood.
Honaker clung to an 18-15 lead at halftime, but Boyd heated up in the second half and scored 13 points over the final two quarters as the Tigers pulled away. Aidan Lowe (11 points) and T.J. Mullins (10 points) also keyed the win.