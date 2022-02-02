PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A buzzer-beater by Brycen Sheets (Holston), A 29-point outburst by Wade Withcer (West Ridge), A 32-point performance by Grant Williams (Marion), sole possession of 1st Place in SWD by Marion girls and more in 27 games Tuesday

Brycen Sheets scored on an offensive putback as the final buzzer sounded to lead the Holston Cavaliers to a 55-54 Hogoheegee District boys basketball upset of Chilhowie on Tuesday night. .

Holston (4-9, 2-4), which outscored the Warriors 18-12 in the fourth quarter, received 21 points from Lane Blevins, 11 by Sheets and 10 for Carter Finley.

Wade Martin led Chilhowie (9-6, 3-1), which dropped its first district game. Lucas Blevins added 13 points and Isaac Booth added 10 in the loss.

The teams combined for 19 3-pointers, 10 by Holston and nine for the Warriors.

Eastside 53, J.I. Burton 50

Jordan Gray scored 25 points and hauled down seven rebounds as Eastside beat visiting J.I. Burton and handed the Raiders their first Cumberland District loss of the season.

Ean Bright and Eli McCoy added 10 points apiece for the Spartans, who trailed 36-33 entering the fourth quarter. McCoy and Reece Mullins each finished with 10 rebounds.

Zac Campbell led Burton with 13 points.

West Ridge 71, David Crockett 64

Wade Witcher scored all nine of West Ridge’s points in overtime en route to a 29-point performance as the Wolves outlasted David Crockett for an overtime win in Big 5 Conference play.

West Ridge rallied from a 34-19 halftime deficit in winning its second straight league game.

Dawson Arnold (13 points) and Ty Barb (10 points) also played well.

Honaker 69, Council 25

Max Boyd scored 14 points as Honaker crushed Council for a Black Diamond District victory.

Trajon Boyd and Aidan Lowe added 13 points for the Tigers, who bounced back from Monday’s narrow loss to Grundy.

Nine different players reached the scoring column for Honaker and the Tigers made 11 shots from beyond the arc.

Caleb Hess scored 15 of Council’s 25 points. The Cobras trailed 38-12 at halftime.

Rye Cove 50, Castlewood 38

Zach Baker (16 points, three steals) and Matthew Rhoton (16 points, three assists, three rebounds) were the catalysts for Rye Cove in a Cumberland District win over the visiting Blue Devils.

Rye Cove led just 19-17 at the half. Ethan Chavez added nine points and nine rebounds for the Eagles.

Patrick Henry 50, Rural Retreat 37

Jake Hall scored 13 points and Isaac Presley added eight to lead the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.

Rural Retreat was led by Caleb Roberts and Levi Crockett with eight points apiece.

Patrick Henry, which jumped out to a 26-12 halftime lead, improved to 5-12 and 2-5 in the league.

Union 75, John Battle 47

Bradley Bunch scored 25 points as the Union Bears blasted John Battle for a Mountain 7 District road win.

Caden Bartee (15 points) and Malachi Jenkins (13 points) also had strong showings for the Bears (13-4, 8-0), who led 37-14 at halftime.

Jon Blankenship led Battle with 13 points.

Ridgeview 78, Lee High 52

The dynamic duo of Chantz Robinette (22 points) and Cannon Hill (20 points) were the leaders for Ridgeview as the Wolfpack walloped Lee High.

Austin Mullins added a dozen points as Ridgeview (15-3, 5-3) controlled the game throughout.

Brayden Hammonds led Lee with 15 points.

Marion 54, Tazewell 57

Grant Williams scored 32 points to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a Southwest District victory over the Bulldogs.

Carter Creasy led Tazewell with 13 points. Johan Willis added 12 points and Ethan Mills had 10.

Marion (12-5, 3-2), which is undefeated on its home court, also received nine points from Bradley Thomas.

Twin Springs 45,

Thomas Walker 36

Connor Lane scored 18 points as Twin Springs trumped Thomas Walker in a low-scoring Cumberland District clash.

Bradley Owens added 12 points for the Titans, while Ryan Horne finished with 10 points.

Thomas Walker received a team-high 15 points from Nick Kimberlin.

Virginia High 71, Richlands 48

Dante Worley dominated to the tune of 25 points as the Virginia High Bearcats rolled past Richlands for a Southwest District win and spoiled Jim Graham’s debut as the head coach of the Blue Tornado.

Elijah Green’s 12 points and Aquemini Martin’s 11 points were also vital as VHS dominated the second half.

Sam Varney’s 14 points were tops for Richlands, while Colton Mullins supplied 11 points.

Bethel Christian 73,

Tri-Cities Christian 68

Lofton Looney scored 28 points for Tri-Cities Christian Academy, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles lost.

Hurley 42, Twin Valley 30

Hurley landed a victory over Twin Valley as Landon Bailey scored 21 points for the Rebels and Landon Adkins supplied 11 points.

Hayden Fuller led Twin Valley with 10 points.

Abingdon 87,

Wise County Central 63

Dayton Osborne led four Abingdon scorers in double figures with 25 points as the Falcons flew past Wise County Central for a Mountain 7 District win.

Haynes Carter (24 points), James Whited (11 points) and Luke Honaker (11 points) also got in the act for AHS.

Central was led by Casey Dotson’s 13 points.

GIRLS

Wise County Central 71,

Abingdon 50

If a freshman of the year award was given for the Mountain 7 District, Wise County Central’s Emmah McAmis would certainly be the clear-cut frontrunner.

The nifty ninth-grader continued her stellar debut season on the varsity level with 32 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in a win over the Abingdon Falcons.

Central (15-5, 7-3) also received a dozen points from Emilee Brickey and 10 points from Jill Sturgill.

Abingdon (7-9, 1-6) was led by the 24-point, 10-rebound performance of Ella Seymore.

Holston 47, Chilhowie 43

Ashton Keith scored 19 points and Bailey Widener added 14 to lead Holston to a Hogoheegee District victory over the Warriors.

Chilhowie was led by Hannah Goodwin with 15 points, 14 by Josie Sheets and 12 from Katie Barr.

Holston (6-9, 3-2) outscored the Warriors 19-12 in the fourth quarter, taking the lead for good with 1:30 left to play.

Rye Cove 59, Castlewood 19

A 21-point performance by Kaylee Lamb led the way for Rye Cove as the Eagles cruised past Cumberland District rival Castlewood.

All nine players scored for the Eagles, who sprinted out to a 26-7 lead.

Montana Sutherland scored 11 of Castlewood’s 19 points.

John Battle 44, Union 42

The cousin connection carried the John Battle Trojans to a key Mountain 7 District win.

Anna McKee and Kara Kelley – who happen to be first cousins – scored 14 points apiece as Battle prevailed over visiting Union.

The Trojans closed the game on a 16-9 run and iced the game by making free throws down the stretch.

Isabella Blagg led Union with 16 points, while Brooke Bailey added 13 points.

Rural Retreat 38, Patrick Henry 34

Annabelle Fiscus canned three 3s to finish with 13 points to lead the Indians to a Hogoheegee District road win over the Rebels.

Brelyn Moore added 10 points and 10 rebounds for Rural Retreat.

Avery Maiden had a double-double for the Rebels (9-8) with 14 points and double-digit rebounds.

Tri-Cities Christian 51,

Bethel Christian 27

Michaela Dixon finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and three assists to set the pace for Tri-Cities Christian Academy in a triumph.

Madison Hoskins added 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Grace Williams corralled 14 rebounds.

Thomas Walker 53,

Twin Springs 29

Thomas Walker senior Lakin Burke has begun the week on a scoring spree.

The University of the Cumberlands signee went for 25 points in Tuesday’s Cumberland District victory, just a day after she poured in 30 in a 55-44 triumph over Lee High.

TW dominated the final three quarters.

Chloe Gilmer led Twin Springs (6-11, 2-4) with 12 points, while Preslie Larkins pulled down 13 rebounds.

Honaker 65, Council 3

Kylie Vance had 19 points and 11 rebounds as Honaker hammered Council for a Black Diamond District victory.

Kate Jessee’s 14 points were also key for the Tigers, who had seven players score at least four points.

Council’s only three points came in the second quarter a bucket by Cenia Duty and a free throw by Bell Stevens.

Marion 70, Tazewell 35

Ella Grace Moss had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as Marion trounced Tazewell and also got some help in taking over sole possession of first place in the Southwest District.

Coupled with Richlands’ loss at Virginia High on Tuesday night, the Scarlet Hurricanes now stand alone at the top of the SWD. Marion plays at Richlands on Thursday.

Hayley Farris (12 points), Gabby Whitt (11 points, five steals) and Amber Kimberlin (11 points) also played well as all nine players on the team’s roster scored. Marion led 27-0 after one quarter. It was the first game back for Whitt since being sidelined since December with a dislocated elbow.

Taylor Ray scored 14 points for Tazewell.

Virginia High 40, Richlands 37

Maria Wilson scored 20 points as Virginia High held off Richlands for a Southwest District win at the Bearcat Den.

VHS led 17-8 at halftime and then held off a late charge to avenge an earlier loss to the Blue Tornado.

Richlands fell out of a tie for first place in the SWD with Marion. Arin Rife and Addy Queen each had nine points to lead the Blues.

West Ridge 55, David Crockett 36

Emma Niebruegge (17 points) and Jaelyn West (14 points, 10 rebounds) led the way as West Ridge walloped Crockett for its second straight Big 5 Conference triumph.

Alexis Hood (10 points) and Allison Lambert (eight rebounds) played well too.

Ridgeview 64, Lee High 40

Hailey Sutherland had 25 points and 10 rebounds as Ridgeview rolled past Mountain 7 District rival Lee High.

Brooklyn Frazier (16 points) and Caylee Sykes (11 points) also had big nights for the Wolfpack.

Cassidy Hammonds pumped in 20 points to lead Lee.

Twin Valley 52, Hurley 21

Haylee Moore had 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as Twin Valley improved to 13-3 with a Black Diamond District victory.

Kamryn Vance added nine points, eight steals and three assists for the Panthers.