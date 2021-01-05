 Skip to main content
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A balanced attack for Chilhowie's boys, Ean Rhea (Patrick Henry), Morgan Blevins (Abingdon), Halle Hilton (Honaker) key Monday wins
What was the key to Chilhowie’s season-opening boys basketball victory on Monday night?

Call it a balanced attack.

Five players scored in double digits as the Warriors posted an impressive 63-59 win over Hogoheegee District rival Holston.

Josh Tuell led the Warriors with 11 points, while D.J. Martin (10 points), Ethan Puckett (10 points, six assists), Lucas Blevins (10 points, 10 rebounds), Jonathan Phelps (10 points) and Zac Hall (10 rebounds) made major contributions.

“We played extremely hard and shared the basketball well,” said Chilhowie coach Matt Snodgrass.

Holston led 33-30 at halftime, but Chilhowie ripped off an 18-6 run to take control and then held off the Cavaliers (1-2) the rest of the way. The Warriors forced 20 turnovers and held a 44-31 rebounding edge.

Nick Delatos poured in a game-high 29 points in the loss, while Brycen Sheets scored a dozen points.

Patrick Henry 56, Rural Retreat 40

Ean Rhea’s 15-point, five-assist, four-rebound performance led the way as Patrick Henry posted a Hogoheegee District road win over Rural Retreat.

T.J. Pecina (12 points, eight rebounds) and Cody Pecina (10 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) also played well for the Rebels, who are now 1-1.

Brady Smith had 20 points for Rural Retreat, which was playing its season-opener.

Knoxville Catholic 85,

Providence Academy 50

B.J. Edwards scored 25 point as Knox Catholic pounded Providence Academy.

GIRLS

Chilhowie 48, Holston 38

Katie Barr scored 21 points and Hannah Ballenger added 14 to lead the Warriors to a Hogoheegee District win over the Cavaliers.

Bailey Widner paced the Warriors with 10 points.

Honaker 61, Lebanon 25

Halle Hilton had 19 points as the Honaker Tigers topped Russell County rival Lebanon for the second time in three nights.

LeeAnna McNulty added 18 points for the Tigers (3-0), who led 15-4 after one quarter and 34-7 at halftime.

Abingdon 54, Union 46

Morgan Blevins pumped in 22 points as Abingdon went on the road and earned a Mountain 7 District victory. Ella Seymore added 11 points for the Falcons (1-1), while Union (1-2) was led by Jordan Shuler’s 21 points.

