PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A 41-point, 21-steal showing for Hurley's Endicott; Freshmen key Ridgeview's girls; Gate City girls, Marion girls, Graham boys still unbeaten

It was a career night for Krista Endicott.
The Hurley High School senior not only scored 41 of the Rebels’ 47 points in a 47-31 Black Diamond District girls basketball win over Council on Tuesday night, but also finished with a triple-double, recording 21 steals and 11 rebounds.
Emma Justus added 11 rebounds for Hurley, which led 25-11 at halftime.
Council was paced by Izabella Ratliff with 13 points.
Marion 71, Graham 49
Amber Kimberlin scored 23 points and Hayley Farris added 15 as Marion improved to 7-0.
A total of 10 players scored for Marion, which took a 21-9 first quarter lead.
Elle Gunter led Graham with 20 points.
Gate City 57, Abingdon 52
Sarah Thompson scored 17 points as the defending state champion Blue Devils improved to 8-0.
Morgan Blevins paced Abingdon with 28 points.
Lebanon 49, Castlewood 20
Morgan Varney collected 14 points and Emily Musick added 13 to lead the Pioneers to a win over the Blue Devils.
Richlands 56, Tazewell 33
Denissa Ball recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Richlands past the Bulldogs in Southwest District play.
Erica Lamie, Racheal Rife, Jaiden Elkins and Chloe Perkins each had six points apiece for the Blue Tornado.
Union 62, Lee 19
Abby Slagle scored 20 points and Jordan Shuler added 17 to lead the Bears past the Generals.
Madison Jesse paced Lee with seven points.
Ridgeview 34, Wise Co. Central 30
Freshman Cati Hill scored nine points to lead the Wolfpack to a low-scoring Mountain 7 District win over the Warriors.
Another ninth-grader, Braelynn Strouth, sank a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to give Ridgeview (5-3, 5-2) the lead for good.
Cassidy Thomas added seven points for Ridgeview.
Wise County Central (9-2, 7-2) was paced by Jill Sturgill, who four 3-pointers and 13 points.
BOYS
Abingdon 65, Gate City 51
Jake Thacker scored 22 points and Evan Ramsey added 14 to lead the Falcons past the Blue Devils in Mountain 7 District action.
Gate City was paced by Eli McMurray with 12 points. Eli Starnes added 11 and Jacob Taylor had 10. All three Blue Devils had two 3-pointers apiece.
Abingdon also received 14 from Chase Hungate.
Ridgeview 69, W. Central 27
Gabe Brown scored 30 points to guide the Wolfpack over Wise Central in a Mountain 7 District game.
Tazewell 74, Richlands 67
Josiah Jordan’s 24 points led the Bulldogs to a Southwest District regular-season sweep of the Blue Tornado.
Ethan Mills added 15 points for Tazewell, while Jacob Witt added nine.
Richlands was paced by Cade Berry with 26 points. Caryon Wilson added 13 points for the Blue Tornado, while Ethan Shreve added 12 and Luke Wess tossed in 10 in the loss.
Twin Springs 72,
Thomas Walker 54
Three players reached double figures for Twin Springs as the Titans rolled to their second win in as many nights.
Bradley Owens paced Twin Springs with 22 points, while Connor Lane added 19. Caleb Yeary was tops for Thomas Walker with 26 points, while Zack Kidwell supplied 19 points.
Union 74, Lee High 28
Bradley Bunch had a bunch of points – 24 to be exact – to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks as the Union Bears lambasted Lee High.
Noah Jordan (11 points) added 11 points for Union, which led 24-5 eight minutes into the game. Dylan Fannon led Lee with 14 points.
Grundy 57, Twin Valley 54
Cade Looney collected 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Grundy Golden Wave held off Twin Valley in a Black Diamond District.
Thomas Gilbert and Jonah Looney added 10 points apiece for the Wave. Wade Cantrell led Twin Valley with 14 points.
Rye Cove 52, Castlewood 37
Ethan Chavez scored 17 points as Rye Cove improved to 9-2 with a Cumberland District triumph.
Zach Baker and Mason Harding added 12 points apiece for the Eagles.
Hunter Hicks (13 points) and Coleman Cook (12 points) were the top scorers for Castlewood.
Graham 86, Marion 50
The trio of David Graves (23 points), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (12 points) and Logan Simmons (11 points) were terrific as the Graham G-Men mashed Marion and moved to 7-0.
Marion was led by the 17-point performance of Grant Williams