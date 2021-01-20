PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: A 41-point, 21-steal showing for Hurley's Endicott; Freshmen key Ridgeview's girls; Gate City girls, Marion girls, Graham boys still unbeaten

Bradley Bunch had a bunch of points – 24 to be exact – to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks as the Union Bears lambasted Lee High.

Noah Jordan (11 points) added 11 points for Union, which led 24-5 eight minutes into the game. Dylan Fannon led Lee with 14 points.

Grundy 57, Twin Valley 54

Cade Looney collected 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Grundy Golden Wave held off Twin Valley in a Black Diamond District.

Thomas Gilbert and Jonah Looney added 10 points apiece for the Wave. Wade Cantrell led Twin Valley with 14 points.

Rye Cove 52, Castlewood 37

Ethan Chavez scored 17 points as Rye Cove improved to 9-2 with a Cumberland District triumph.

Zach Baker and Mason Harding added 12 points apiece for the Eagles.

Hunter Hicks (13 points) and Coleman Cook (12 points) were the top scorers for Castlewood.

Graham 86, Marion 50

The trio of David Graves (23 points), Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (12 points) and Logan Simmons (11 points) were terrific as the Graham G-Men mashed Marion and moved to 7-0.