PREP HOOPS: Rising junior Sean Cusano moving to South Carolina with family after helping Union win 2021 VHSL state title

When the boys basketball team at Union High School officially begins defense of its VHSL Class 2 state championship in a few months, the Bears will be doing so without the services of a major contributor.
Rising junior Sean Cusano confirmed on Friday he is transferring to Hilton Head Prep in South Carolina after his father, Matthew, got a job as a post-acute care physician on Hilton Head Island.
The 6-foot-7 Cusano averaged 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in earning first-team all-state honors during the 2020-21 season as Union went 16-3 and won the first VHSL hoops crown in school history.
“It is extremely tough to move from an area where I have known all these people my whole life,” Cusano said. “I have played with my teammates since third grade. There is a chemistry on and off the court. I have to meet new people and start over.”
How did his friends and coaches take the news?
“They were all pretty upset,” Cusano said.
Bradley Bunch is among those guys who has called Cusano a teammate for years.
“I was surprised when he told me that he was leaving,” Bunch said. “We have been playing together since we were little kids … He’s the best shooter I know.”
Cusano had weighed all his options, including exploring the possibility of remaining in Big Stone Gap.
“I thought about doing school virtually next year and coming back for the season,” Cusano said. “[Union] Coach [Zack] Moore was very supportive.”
Cusano had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in a 62-47 win over the East Rockingham Eagles on Feb. 21 in the state finals in Big Stone Gap. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Bears seize momentum they never relinquished.
That came on the heels of a 14-point, 12-rebound, three-block performance by Cusano in a 42-35 state semifinal triumph over the Radford Bobcats.
“Obviously, he was great in the state championship game,” Moore said. “His skillset for a kid that is 6-7 is impressive. He shoots it at a high level and is a very good passer. Sean has a bright future. He has been a fantastic young man to have in our program. He is a very hard worker and is a gym rat. He is definitely a player that can play at the next level. “
Cusano couldn’t have asked for a better sophomore season.
“It was great in the fact that I was able to win a state championship with my friends that I have known my whole life and be able to win something that many people do not get to experience,” Cusano said. “I think the biggest key to us winning was the fact that we had been playing so long together that we just had great chemistry. Our defensive intensity separated us from a lot of teams.”
Hilton Head Prep competes in the South Carolina Independent School Association and the Dolphins went 16-5 this past season.
Cusano has played well this offseason for Team Rogue, an AAU squad that features players from Union, Daniel Boone and Tennessee High. His family moved into their new place on Monday and as Cusano begins life in South Carolina, he has nothing but fond memories of Southwest Virginia.
“I enjoyed my time at Union and will miss the relationships I created with my teammates and coaches,” Cusano said. “I am happy I left on a high note of winning a state championship.”