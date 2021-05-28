PREP HOOPS: Rising junior Sean Cusano moving to South Carolina with family after helping Union win 2021 VHSL state title

“I thought about doing school virtually next year and coming back for the season,” Cusano said. “[Union] Coach [Zack] Moore was very supportive.”

Cusano had 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists in a 62-47 win over the East Rockingham Eagles on Feb. 21 in the state finals in Big Stone Gap. He knocked down four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Bears seize momentum they never relinquished.

That came on the heels of a 14-point, 12-rebound, three-block performance by Cusano in a 42-35 state semifinal triumph over the Radford Bobcats.

“Obviously, he was great in the state championship game,” Moore said. “His skillset for a kid that is 6-7 is impressive. He shoots it at a high level and is a very good passer. Sean has a bright future. He has been a fantastic young man to have in our program. He is a very hard worker and is a gym rat. He is definitely a player that can play at the next level. “

Cusano couldn’t have asked for a better sophomore season.