MARION, Va. – Richlands girls basketball prodigy Annsley Trivette scored 30 points Tuesday, but that was only part of the story.

A 6-foot-1 freshman forward, Trivette controlled every aspect of the game as the Blue Tornado rolled to 58-31 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes.

The win clinched the Southwest District regular season title for Richlands, whose only loss was a 61-50 decision against defending Class 1 state champ Wise County Central in the second game of the season.

Trivitte entered the night averaging 25.3 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. On Tuesday, she delivered eight rebounds, five assists and five steals to go along with her points.

That’s why Radford and Concord have already offered scholarships.

“I take pride in being a complete player and involving my teammates,” Trivette said. “We’ve all played together for a while and we work together well.”

Trivette confounded double coverage by whipping clever passes to open teammates and disrupted the Marion offense with her work at the top of the Richlands zone defense.

“I try to deflect passes, cut off players driving to the basket and just do anything it takes to help my team win,” Trivette said.

Trivette hit two 3-pointers, while also scoring on transition layups, offensive rebounds and medium-range jumpers.

“I like playing in the post, but it’s fun to go outside and shoot,” Trivette said. “We have players that can score inside or outside, and that frees me up.”

Junior forward Erica Lamie supplied 11 points for Richlands, while junior Arin Rife added 10.

“It all started with defense and that’s the way it’s been for us the last couple weeks,” Richlands coach Tom Rife said. “Tonight, it all came together on defense and offense. Our communication was really good.”

Of course, it helps to have a tall athlete like Trivette in control.

“We use Annsley everywhere,” Rife said. “She’s a unique player who is versatile and intelligent.”

The win marked the tenth SWD regular season title as a girls and boys coach at Richlands. Rife, 65, is assisted by former far Southwest Virginia basketball standouts Cynthia Horton-Hale (Garden) and Tommie Sargent from Richlands.

Junior center Ella Moss led Marion (15-4, 4-2) with 13 points. Marion employed a zone defense and multiple in an attempt to slow Trivette.

“(Trivette) can do it all, and I really admire how she makes the extra pass and makes everyone around her better,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said.

The Scarlet Hurricanes trailed just 12-6 after the first quarter, but never found a remedy to the Richlands zone.

Marion played without steady freshman ball handler Macy Osborne due to a knee injury. Coach Moss said she hope Osborne can return before the end of the season.

Richlands (19-1, 8-0) features three players in the five-foot-10 range, while Addy-Lane Queen averages eight points for the Blues.

In the earlier meeting at Richlands, the Blue Tornado defeated Marion by a 50-36 margin

There’s one another component of the Trivette story. She’s still improving.

“Our whole team stays after practice to work on shooting threes. It helps,” Trivette said.

BOYS

Marion 62, Richlands 55

The Scarlet Hurricanes (10-10, 3-3) relied on defense, grit and a 21-point effort from junior center Parker Wolfe in the late game.

“It wasn’t very pretty but both teams fought hard until the end,” Marion coach Adam Burchett. “You can’t coach effort and I was pleased with our effort tonight.”

Junior post J.B. Carroll (14 points) and junior point guard Jack Ford (10) also played well for Marion, which outscored Richlands 18-6 in the first quarter.

“We’re not consistent right now, so we’ve got to tighten some things up,” Burchett said.

Marion travels to Tazewell tonight, and then will host Virginia High Friday in the regular season finale.

Richlands (7-14, 2-6) was led by Max Herndon (17 points), Caleb Ratliff (14) and senior forward Coltan Mullins with 13.

After trailing much of the game, Richlands closed within 59-55 in the final minute before Wolfe converted a running layup off a long pass from Ford with 35 seconds remaining.