PREP HOOPS: McAmis, Warriors girls force tie atop Mountain 7 with Gate City; Central boys beat Blue Devils for first time in history of varsity program

GATE CITY, Va. – Add another chapter to the Emmah McAmis success story.

One season ago, McAmis set the Virginia High School League scoring record for freshmen as the Wise County Central Warriors won the Class 2 state title.

Flash forward to Friday night.

Before a capacity and energized crowd, the 5-foot-6 McAmis supplied the final four points as Wise Central defeated the Gate City Blue Devils 62-58 in a Mountain 7 District showdown.

The key bucket came with 20 seconds left. After using her sprinter’s speed to beat defenders down the court, McAmis elevated and connected on a jumper in the paint. The Wise Central fans went wild.

“That was a similar situation to the state championship game,” McAmis said. “The time was counting down, the shot opened up and I took it.”

Following a Gate City turnover, McAmis sealed the win with a pair of free throws at the five second mark.

With the emotional victory, Wise Central (14-4, 7-2) is now tied with GC (13-4, 7-2) atop the Mountain 7 standings.

For a while, it appeared that Gate City was poised to move closer to the district title and vital top seed for the Region 2D playoffs.

The Blue Devils opened the game with four 3-pointers by the 1:34 mark of the first quarter and took a 28-22 lead into halftime.

Behind the creativity of McAmis (32 points) and the inside of work of 6-foot Grundy transfer Madison Looney, Wise Central put together a 16-point run and outscored GC 18-4 in the third quarter.

Did Wise Central coach Robin Dotson conjure some magic in his halftime chat?

“We just wanted to execute better on offense,” Dotson said. “We hit a couple of buckets and gained some confidence. I knew Gate City would make a run because we weren’t subbing in players, but we take pride in our defense and we got the stops when we needed them.”

Gate City tied the score at 55 at the 50-second mark of the final quarter when sophomore guard Jaydyn Carrico scored on a bold drive.

That set the stage for McAmis, who delivered her stop and pop jumper at just the right time.

“This was a fun environment,” McAmis said.

With 18 points and six rebounds, Looney enjoyed her best effort in a Wise Central uniform.

“Everything is starting to click for me and we’re starting to come together as a team,” Looney said. “The speed of the game is way different from what I was used to at the Class 1 level, but I love competing in big games like this.”

Senior guard Lexi Ervin paced GC with 17 points, while senior guard Adyson Gibson (14), sophomore guard Jaydyn Carrico (11) and junior post Makalya Bays (10) also reached double figures.

“That third quarter and our free throw shooting killed us,” GC coach Kelly Houseright said. “We were patient on offense in the first half and got the shots we wanted. Then after Wise made a couple of shots in the second half, we started playing like were 10 points behind and got into a rush.”

GC, which was outscored 18-4 in the third quarter, converted on 9-14 free throw attempts with some key misses.

“We normally shoot free throws well,” Houseright said. “But I’d go to war with my kids any day. They play hard.”

What was Dotson thinking in the last 20 seconds?

“We wanted to get the last shot, but Emmah saw an opportunity and took it. As long as you have the lead, it’s okay,” Dotson said.

BOYS

Wise Central 65, Gate City 55

The Warriors scored 34 points in the fourth quarter en route to winning the late game.

Ethan Collins led Wise Central with 30 points, connecting on 12-13 free throw attempts. Casey Dotson hit eight 3-pointers as part of his 27-point effort.

Gunner Garrett and Eli McMurray scored 17 points each for GC, while Bo Morris and Brendan Cassidy each scored 10.