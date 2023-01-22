PREP HOOPS: Marsh keys Moravian Prep to Virginia Invite wins; Winston-Salem Christian also goes unbeaten in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. – It turns out the boys basketball team known for knocking down trifectas plays pretty well in the Tri-Cities.

Senior point guard Jordan Marsh scored 30 points as the Moravian Prep Lions pulled away late for an 84-75 win over the Blue Ridge School Barons from Saint George, Virginia, on Sunday to highlight the fourth and final day of the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational.

Moravian Prep (23-4) won both of its games at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den over the weekend and that came after the Lions were the champions of the private school division at last month’s Alpha Invitational in Kingsport, Tennessee.

Morovian’s national team lists Georgia as its home base after previously being hailed from North Carolina.

“We’re the far away home team,” said Moravian Prep coach Jeremy Ellis. “This area’s been good to us and the fans are good to us.”

Moravian also went unbeaten in its previous trips to Bristol’s Bearcat Den in 2020 and 2022.

Gavin Grubb (Sullivan East) of Johnson University and Hamilton Campbell (George Wythe/Grundy) of Lenoir-Rhyne are among the notable Moravian Prep alums.

The Lions got stern test from Blue Ridge School on Sunday, but used a couple of key runs in the fourth quarter to put the Virginians away.

“Just gritty kids, man,” Ellis said. “We’re banged up, have no post players, but these kids don’t complain and just do what they do.”

Moravian Prep made 52 3-pointers in a 169-84 triumph in December and made some national headlines in the process. The Lions were 15-for-41 from long range against Blue Ridge.

Yet, Marsh did most of his damage by continually beating defenders off the dribble and attacking the rim. He hit the game-winning shot to give Moravian Prep the win in the title game of that aforementioned tournament in Northeast Tennessee.

“Unbelievable,” Ellis said. “One of the best I’ve ever coached and an absolute warrior.”

Stephen Quinn knocked down six 3s to account for his 18 points for Moravian Prep, while Dylan Purnell contributed 13 points.

Shanon Simango scored 17 points – 12 in the first half – for Blue Ridge (13-6), while Cam Brewer and Diarmid Stewart finished with 16 points apiece for the four-time defending Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state champs.

However, there was no stopping Marsh.

“I love playing here,” Marsh said. “I love playing against good, competitive teams. Coach just told us to be smart, knock down our shots and play our game in the second half.”

Winston-Salem Christian National 80,

Hamilton Heights 46

The Winston-Salem Christian National Team Lions had perhaps the most impressive showing of any program over the course of the four-day event in Bristol.

They rocked The Rock School from Florida on Friday (72-59), cruised past CanAmera of Canada on Saturday (75-56) and then hammered the Hawks from Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Sunday.

“For us, we’re starting to find our rhythm,” said Winston-Salem Christian National coach Antonio Lowe. “We felt coming into this tournament it was a good opportunity for us. We played three really good teams this weekend and I felt like we dominated. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Lewis Walker (24 points) and Isaiah Washington (16 points) led the way for the Lions in Sunday’s win. Washington averaged 21 points per game in the Virginia Invitational.

Villanova University commit Jordan Dumont led Hamilton Heights with 12 points. He had a scoring average of 18 points in three games, two of which the Hawks lost.

Meanwhile, Winston Salem-Christian’s squad was one of the best to come to Bristol.

“We’re hungry,” Lowe said. “We don’t have no highly-ranked players, we’re just a really good team that’s built on defense.”