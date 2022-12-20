Prep Hoops: John Battle girls turn to Gracie for victory; VHS boys erase 14-point deficit to top Trojans

BRISTOL, Va. – John Battle guard Gracie Ralston is a fun athlete to watch.

In Tuesday’s 53-45 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats at the Bearcat Den, the 5-4 senior scored 12 points.

Ralston displayed the ability to zoom past defenders on the dribble drive, hit jump shots and create scoring opportunities.

Not bad for an athlete who last played basketball as a sophomore at Sullivan East and spent last year as a student at Tennessee High.

“I’ve always practiced my dribble and I’ve been able to develop consistency with it,” said Ralston, a double-figure scorer.

Ralston, who splits between both guard spots, developed her skill set through a mix of dedication and travel ball. That’s where she met Battle’s junior forward Charlee McKee.

Ralston was introduced to the rest of her teammates and new Battle coach Sydney McKinney during preseason workouts.

“I got along well with all my teammates and coaches from the start. I knew it was going be a good year after that,” Ralston said.

After falling behind 9-5 midway through the first quarter Tuesday, the Trojans grabbed a 15-12 advantage and expanded their margin 26-16 at the 3:13 mark of the second quarter.

While VHS struggled to decipher Battle’s 2-3 zone defense, the Trojans used five 3-pointers to open a 29-22 halftime advantage. Battle connected on all six of its 3-point attempts for the game.

VHS pulled within 29-27 with less than four minutes remaining in the third quarter, but the Bearcats never found a comfort zone against the Battle zone.

Mary Katherine Wilson led VHS with 15 points and Myra Kariuki contributed 11.

“The zone defense wasn’t the kicker. We just didn’t come out with enough intensity,” VHS coach Kevin Timmons said. “John Battle really wanted this and they played it like it was a championship game. We played like it was a parks and recreation game.”

Timmons and VHS athletic director Brad Harper have been working on a large tournament scheduled for Jan. 18-20 at VHS.

Kara Kelley paced the Trojans with 17 points, while senior Emma Bishop added 14.

“This is a big win, and I’m very proud of my team,” Ralston said. “I’m so glad I met these girls. This is a great group and I’m having fun.”

BOYS

Virginia High 69, John Battle 59

Just call VHS coach Julius Gallishaw a master of motivation.

A pair of inspired timeout sessions helped the Bearcats rally from a 14-point deficit late Tuesday night.

What subject did Gallishaw cover in his timeout revivals?

“Defense. Both times, I told the guys to go out there and play some defense,” Gallishaw said. “Our defense was bad, especially in the first half. We weren’t guarding or keeping our man in front. I was pleased with the response.”

Six-foot senior guard Dante Worley led Topped the Bearcats with 24 points, while 6-4 junior Ethan Carpenter added 16.

“I think we grew up tonight,” Gallishaw said. “John Battle came to play and they went at us. But our guys fought through adversity and we got a good win.”

Shortly after Worley went to the bench with two fouls at the 7:27 mark of the first half, the Trojans built a 20-12 lead on five consecutive points by guard Brayden Emerson.

Following a Gallishaw time out, VHS pulled within 22-20 less than three minutes later.

The Trojans then took a 33-26 lead into halftime and opened a 44-30 advantage with 4:10 left in the third quarter

Gallishaw called for another chat with his team and the Bearcats responded again with an 11-point run capped by a two-hand dunk from Aquemini Martin.

After falling behind 50-43 late in third quarter, VHS rallied to a take a 51-50 lead with 6:06 left in the game on a spinning layup by Carpenter.

The Bearcats held on from there.

Sophomore Porter Gobble led Battle in scoring with 15.