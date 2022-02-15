PREP HOOPS: It'll be Honaker vs. Grundy in both the girls and boys finals of the Black Diamond District tournament

HONAKER, Va. – The Grundy Golden Wave survived a scare.

With a big second-half rally, Grundy defeated Twin Valley 44-36 in the Black Diamond District girls basketball tournament semifinals at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium. With the win, the Wave punched their ticket as the BDD two-seed in the Region 1D tournament next week.

Haylee Moore had 10 of her 12 points and Kamryn Vance connected on three treys in the first half as Twin Valley built a 30-23 advantage at the break.

“ We had a talk, and I told the girls, we have to pick up the intensity,” Grundy coach Hannah Stiltner said. “We were moving way too slow and we’re not a slow team. We were falling into what Twin Valley wanted us to do and that’s not our game. We came out and played much better in the second half.”

Moore had a bucket on the Panthers’ first possession in the second half. With the exception of a foul shot by Rayne Hawthorne, they were shut out the rest of the third quarter, scoring only three points. Amber Dotson scored on the block to give the Wave a 34-33 lead they would not relinquish.

“ The third quarter was the difference in the game,” said Twin Valley coach Brian Moore. “The effort was there, the majority of games we’ve lost have been because of our offense. If you can’t produce on the offensive end of the floor, it doesn’t matter how good your defense is, you’re going to come up short. Tonight, was a perfect example of it.”

The final eight minutes wasn’t any better for Twin Valley. Grundy opened the fourth frame on a 10-1 run and the outcome was no longer in doubt. The Panthers struggled most of the game, especially in the second half to find any consistency on offense.

“ We acted like we had never ran our offense before,” Coach Moore said. “As a coach, it’s very frustrating as much as we’ve worked on our man sets and stuff. We had people out of place, we didn’t set our screens, we didn’t come off the screens like we’re supposed to. I know my girls are frustrated too. Hopefully, we can do something tomorrow and get ourselves into a position to get a game in the region.”

Vance scored 14 points for Twin Valley and Haylee Moore added 12 points.

The Panthers will be favorites as they face Hurley in consolation play tonight with a trip to regional play on the line.

“ We’re not going to look past Hurley,” Coach Moore said. “Hurley is the only team we’re worried about right now. If we get past them tomorrow, we’ll start looking at some game film of other teams in the region.”

Heileigh Vencill and Madison Looney dropped in 13 points each for the Golden Wave.

Grundy will face Honaker for the tournament title.

“ Everyone tells me it’s hard to beat someone three times and Honaker won both our games in the regular season,” remarked Stiltner. “Honaker is a well-coached, disciplined team. I feel my girls can play with them. We’re hoping for the best.”

Honaker 83, Hurley 15

It was another impressive win by the Honaker Tigers as they rolled and gave Misty Davis Miller her 200th head-coaching victory in just her 11th season on the job.

“ I give all the credit to the ladies I’ve had the privilege to coach,” said Miller who has a .719 winning percentage. “Without the teams I’ve had, this opportunity wouldn’t have been there. These are all the young ladies wins, who have worked hard for me over several years.”

There was never any doubt about the outcome of the BDD semifinal matchup with the Rebels as Honaker scored the game’s first 27 points

It was a balanced team effort. Kylie Vance (16 points, eight rebounds, nine assists), Valeigh Stevens (15 points), Kate Jessee (13 points, eight boards), Alayna McNulty (12 points, six boards), Lara McClanahan (11 points, five steals), and Tailor Nolley (10 points, five steals) all put up big numbers for the Tigers.

BOYS

Grundy 85, Council 56

It was tight for almost a half, but regular-season champion Grundy pulled away for a semifinal win.

The Golden Wave was leading 25-22 with 1:17 to play in the first half. Three Council turnovers led to a 9-2 Grundy run and a double-digit 34-24 advantage at the break.

“ That was really instrumental in this win,” said Grundy coach Brian Looney. “The pressure got to Council, and they turned the ball over. It really swung the game and got it going in our favor. In the second half, we came out and shot the ball well and stretched it out.”

Logan Lester who finished with six treys had a couple of 3s early in the third quarter and the Golden Wave was on their way. Grundy outscored Council 51-32 in the second half.

“ Lester is a freshman and he’s really stepped up for us this season,” Coach Looney said. “We lost a starter, Caleb Conaway went out with a shoulder injury and had surgery. Lester fit right into the starting lineup and has never looked back. The kid does everything I ask him to do, plays hard and he can shoot the ball.”

Thomas Gilbert (21 points), Lester (20 points) and Jonah Looney (19 points) provided most of the offense for the Golden Wave.

William Perolio led the Cobras with 14 points and Dawson Stevens added 12 points.

Grundy meets Honaker in the finals.

“ Honaker’s tough,” said Looney. “We’ve been fortunate to get them both times in the regular season. It’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season, but we’re going to try our best.”

Honaker 60, Hurley 18

Honaker cruised to a win over Hurley to advance to the championship game. Tiger standout Trajon Boyd scored 12 points and reached a career milestone, surpassing 1,000 points.

“ Initially this year I wasn’t thinking much about it, I wasn’t stressed about it,” Boyd said. “Then I had the knee injury and it really set me back and got me down. I just pushed through in physical therapy and tried my best to get back.”

Honaker took an 18-5 lead after one quarter of play. Hurley had problems getting shots to fall. Will Layne had six points to pace the Rebels.

Caden Boyd (12 points) and Jaylon Hart (10 points) were also in double-figures for the Tigers and all nine players on the roster scored.

Hurley and Council will face-off in a consolation contest, the winner will get a trip to the regional playoffs.