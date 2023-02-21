WISE, Va. – One-hundred career wins couldn’t come at a better time for Honaker coach Waylon Hart. The Tigers advanced to the Region 1D boys basketball semifinals with a 54-41 victory over J.I. Burton at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.

Honaker stormed out of the gate. Using up-tempo, full-court pressure, the Tigers caused problems early for the Raiders. Honaker was up 18-2 after eight minutes of play. They continued to roll and held a 31-9 advantage at intermission.

The Tigers pushed their lead to 26 points in the third quarter. They needed a large margin. J.I. Burton fought back with vigor in the final eight minutes. They could get no closer than 13 points, but they outscored Honaker 15-6 in the fourth quarter.

“We came out and really got into them and got after them defensively,” Hart said. “We have to learn to play better with the lead. We came out and jumped on them so hard, I thought the crowd was really into it, but the crowd kind of died in the second half.”

Clay Hart (14 points) and Braxton Williams (13 points) paved the way for J.I. Burton (16-11).

“This team has battled all year,” said acting head coach Bob Thompson, who was filling in for Caleb Church, who had to miss the game due to a family illness. “We didn’t play well the first half but give Honaker credit. We didn’t react well when they came out and got in our grill. We played well in the fourth quarter.”

Parker Bandy had another outstanding game for Honaker (17-8) with a game-high 18 points. Caden Boyd added 10 points with two 3-pointers. Eight different players scored for the Tigers.

Honaker will take on perennial power Eastside at Grundy on Thursday.

“We have to prepare as well as we can tomorrow and be ready to go play them,” Hart said. “We’ve played them before, I think we’re definitely playing better than when we faced them early in the season over at Virginia High, but I’m sure they’re playing better too. Coach [Patrick] Damron has one of the top programs in the state. It seems Eastside is in the state tournament every year, hopefully, we’ll have our mind right and be ready to play.”

GIRLS

Honaker 48, Twin Springs 38

The Honaker girls also advanced. It wasn’t easy, but the Tigers outlasted Twin Springs.

“At this point in the season, you just want to get that win,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “We had some ugly moments in the game, but the ladies did what they had to do to get the job done. I’m very proud of them.”

Honaker received a huge game from their three standouts. Tailor Nolley (22 points, eight rebounds), Alayna McNulty (14 points, seven boards), and Kate Jessee (12 points, eight rebounds).

Kayli Dunn supplied most of the offense for Twin Springs (14-13), with 19 points.

“We knew it would be a tough game coming in, three-time defending state champs,” said Twin Springs coach Robin Tiller. “Honaker is aggressive, I’m proud of how we came in and fought. I couldn’t be happier with the way my girls played.”

The Titans graduate six seniors.

“These losses at the end of the season are tough with a lot of seniors,” Tiller said. “It’s hard for coaches and hard for players. These girls have grown so much in two years, I’m happy to see them achieve some success this season.”

Honaker (19-7) advances to the semifinals on Thursday to take on J.I. Burton.