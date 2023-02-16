GRUNDY, Va. – The Honaker girls will leave the Black Diamond District in style.

Before they moved to the Hogoheegee District this fall, they added the BDD basketball tournament trophy to their hardware. Honaker fended off a strong challenge by Twin Valley for a 42-36 victory in the finals at Riverview Elementary/Middle School.

“It’s the way we wanted to go out,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “I have all the respect in the world for all the coaches in the BDD, they’ve been good to me, and they run great programs. This is the way we wanted to close this chapter to win the tournament championship.”

It was the fifth time the two teams have met this season, with Honaker winning four. However, most of the games have been close.

“Twin Valley has a good team, and they are coached well,” stated Miller. “My girls stepped up, stayed composed in the end, and took care of it.”

Tailor Nolley hit a jumper with 5:31 left in the third quarter to give the Tigers their biggest lead, 26-15. That’s when the Panthers began their comeback. Hayley Moore had only four points in the first half for Twin Valley. However, she was hard to stop in the second half.

The Panthers trailed 33-24 early in the fourth quarter. Moore had a driving layup and a put-back and hit 3-of-4 foul shots in four straight possessions. Jade Vencill added a layup, and Twin Valley closed the gap to 35-33 with 2:33 left to play.

“We missed some gimmes around the basket, and it escalated from there,” Miller said. “It was a dog fight, we knew we had to take care of the ball and do what we needed to do to win.”

Alayna McNulty had a critical basket with a minute remaining for Honaker and added a couple of big foul shots next possession. The Tigers were able to make enough foul shots to put it away.

“We had a couple of costly turnovers and weren’t able to execute,” Twin Valley coach Brian Moore said. “When you get the game down to two points, you have to execute to have a chance. My girls played their hearts out, we just weren’t able to get it done.”

Moore led the Panthers, finishing with 18 points. Heileigh Vencill and Jade Vencill added seven points each in the loss.

Nolley (16 points, six rebounds, seven steals), Alayna McNulty (11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and Kalli Miller (eight points, four steals) were steady as usual for Honaker.

“Nolley is playing some big-time ball for us, and that’s what it takes this time of year,” Coach Miller said. “Alayna had a big momentum changer when she made that basket.”

Both teams will advance to the Region 1D girls’ tournament next week.

BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP

Honaker 50, Grundy 45

In a late-ending boys championship game, Honaker defeated Grundy to also capture the Black Diamond District title in their final season in the league.

The Tigers added the tournament championship to their regular-season title as Aidan Lowe scored 15 points. Parker Bandy added 10 points for head coach Waylon Hart's club.

Landon Johnson was Grundy’s top scorer with 13 points, while Jonah Looney and Isaiah Boyd supplied 11 points apiece to lead the Golden Wave.

BOYS CONSOLATION

Hurley 56, Twin Valley 28

The Rebels claimed third place in the BDD tourney and punched their ticket to the Region 1D playoffs, rolling to a victory over Twin Valley to advance. The Rebels had two players miss the contest due to an altercation in a game earlier in the week.

“We’re so excited to get the opportunity to play and get in the regionals next week,” Hurley coach Mark England said. “We’re short-handed, missing two starters and leading scorers. I didn’t know how we would respond to that. We talk about next man up all the time, and they did well tonight.”

The Rebels were up 24-16 at intermission, then pulled away, outscoring the Panthers 32-11 in the second half.

“We talked about being patient and running the offense,” remarked England. “We wanted to take what they gave us. Sometimes we’re more successful than others, but tonight we did a good job.”

Landon Adkins (18 points) and Eddie Hurley (11 points) did the bulk of the scoring for the Rebels.

Hayden Fuller led Twin Valley with nine points. Matthew Lester and Isaac Cooper had seven points each in the loss.

“This is about like it went all year,” Panther coach Tom Crigger said. “We have trouble handling the ball and shooting the ball. When you can’t dribble well and shoot well, you have to depend a lot on your defense, and we hung around most of the first half.

“Coming out in the second half, Hurley was starting to stall a little, and we had to go, man. It got out of control.

“I’m proud of these seniors, it’s my first year back at Twin Valley, and I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids.”

GIRLS CONSOLATION

Grundy 65, Council 21

The Grundy girls secured the BDD three-seed in the regional tournament with a victory over Council. The Golden Wave started slowly, with the Cobras scoring the game’s first four points.

“I don’t know what it was, I’m hoping they just wore themselves out against Twin Valley the other night,” said Grundy coach Loni Webb. “We came out slow tonight, but I told them how you play one game feeds into the next game. We want to play hard every game, regardless of the opponent.”

Grundy then poured in the following 20 points to take control of the game. The young Council girls continued to battle. They were led by Ella Rasnake (eight points) and Bailey Keen (seven points) in the loss.

“I told the girls to give me effort,” Council coach Neil Rasnake said. “Our last game on Monday, I felt the needed effort wasn’t there. We knew going in tonight it would be a tough game. I’m proud of these girls, they’ve come leaps and bounds since the start of the year.”

Jessi Looney was a significant impact for the Golden Wave. Looney led all scorers with 19 points.

“Jessi is our workhorse, she leads the team in every single stat,” stated Webb. “That’s what we expect from her. She’s a leader.”

Makailah Estep (13 points), Kate Bostic (10 points) and Cadie Stacy (10 points) also reached double figures for Grundy.

The Golden Wave will advance to the Region 1D playoffs with a trip to Cumberland District regular-season champion Eastside next week. It’s a great accomplishment for a team that faced some defections and a coaching change in midseason.

“Definitely, for the season these kids have had,” Webb said. “The transition in coaching, losing teammates, it definitely feels good to have everything fall together and fall into place. I keep telling them, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”