PREP HOOPS: Eli McCoy makes big plays as Eastside tops Twin Springs in Cumberland District showdown

Eastside broke open a 23-23 halftime tie, led by McCoy, who had 10 of the Spartans’ 21 third quarter points, pushing the margin to as much as 12 late in the third period.

“I just knew I could do it,” McCoy said. “After that I was like let’s just turn it up a little bit and try to put this game away.”

Twin Springs (0-1), considered one of the favorites in the Cumberland District, hadn’t play a game since their scheduled contests with Washington County opponents weren’t played due to COVID-19 issues.

Connor Lane led the way for Twin Springs, scoring 24 points, with the Titans pulling within 50-45 with 2:32 to go. That would be as close as they would get, struggling from the field, connecting on just 4-of-27 3-point attempts in the game. Tanner Collins added nine points for the Titans.

“We really struggled on offense tonight,” Webb said. “Our first game out and I told them their legs would be a little shaky and the shots may not fall so we have to play good defense. They just made more plays than we did there in the second half.”

The guard duo of Will Stansberry and Jordan Gray - who Damron complimented for his defensive efforts against Lane - were able to help the Spartans maintain their composure and pull away for the key district win.