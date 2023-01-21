PREP HOOPS: Blue Ridge, NC GBB win Virginia Invitational openers in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. – Hamilton Heights Christian Academy might have had a superstar, but Blue Ridge School had the super team on Friday.

Junior Kamren Martin led a balanced attack with 16 points as the team from Saint George, Virginia, dominated the second half in a 74-60 win over Hamilton Heights of Chattanooga, Tennessee, in a marquee matchup on the second day of the FriendshipCars.com Virginia Invitational at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

Villanova University-bound Jordan Dumont of Hamilton Heights is among the headliners in the four-day event and he scored the Hawks’ first seven points on Friday.

However, he managed just 10 points the rest of the way and battled foul trouble. He was whistled for his third foul in the opening moments of the third quarter and didn’t step back on the court until 7:44 remained in the contest.

Hamilton Heights (7-9) was behind double digits by the time Dumont returned and the Hawks got no easy shots against Blue Ridge’s determined defense.

“We’ve got a lot of pieces this year,” Martin said. “We’re a defensive team and try to stop the ball.”

Was the gameplan any different with the dynamic Dumont suiting up for the opposition?

“That doesn’t really mean anything to us,” Martin said. “We’re just going to play our game, strap it up and play some defense. We just had to come out and worry about ourselves.”

Caden Brewer, Colby White and Shanon Simango each added 15 points for the four-time defending Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state champs. Blue Ridge School (13-4) is located near Charlottesville.

“We’ve got a team where nobody is really out for themselves,” said Blue Ridge coach Cade Lemcke. “Any given night you don’t know who is going to step up.”

A 6-foot-3 guard, Martin also dished out three assists to go along with his team-high point total for the Barons.

“He’s special,” Lemcke said. “His ability to shoot the mid-range jumpshot off the dribble is there. He doesn’t understand yet how effective he can be in finishing all the way at the rim, but as he gets more aggressive I think things will be even better for him.”

Hamilton Heights (7-9) also got 11 points from Camden Andrews and 10 points from Mathieu Nader-Kalombo to go along with Dumont’s 17 points.

NC GBB Academy National 72, Minnesota Prep 68

The GBB in the name of the school from Durham, North Carolina, stands for Good, Better, Best.

All those words could be used to describe 6-foot-8 senior Jajuan Nicholls as he helped his team rally from a 17-point deficit to win their debut game in the event on Friday.

Nicholls scored a game-high 19 points and also blocked five shots.

“We had no energy the first half and we’ve always been a second-half team,” Nicholls said. “We picked it up and got the win.”

Nicholls put the finishing touches on the victory as he had had a putback dunk and blocked two shots in the final 60 seconds.

“You have to play hard on defense as well,” Nicholls said.

Isaiah Otyaluk added 15 points for NC GBB (12-4), which has won nine straight.

“He’s our shooter on the team,” Nicholls said.

Jalyn Patterson, a speedy 5-foot-8 guard, led Minnesota Prep with 19 points. Avion Wright and Muja Burton supplied 18 points apiece in the losing effort.