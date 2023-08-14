The top high school girls basketball league in Southwest Virginia has gotten even better with the Mountain 7 District adding some serious star power.

Superb sophomore Annsley Trivette has transferred from Richlands to Abingdon as the 6-foot-1 NCAA Division I prospect has a new home in a deep league with a plethora of talented players.

Mountain 7 members Wise County Central, Ridgeview and Gate City have all won Class 2 state titles, while Union has played in the state finals.

Abingdon is the only Class 3 school in the district and has put some talented teams on the court in the past. The Falcons finished 5-19 last winter, but have most of their players returning and will get a big boost with Trivette’s arrival.

“We did play [Richlands] last year,” said AHS coach Jimmy Brown. “I’ve seen her play many times between scouting, summer camps and playing them over the last few years.”

Trivette averaged 25.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a freshman at Richlands. She shot 60 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from 3-point range.

She currently has DI scholarship offers from Davidson, Providence, Radford, Elon and Gardner-Webb.

Trivette was the catalyst as Richlands finished 22-2 and swept the Southwest District regular-season and tournament titles during her fine freshman campaign, earning SWD player of the year honors in the process.

The season for Richlands was marred by a confrontation between Blue Tornado coach Tom Rife and a spectator in the closing seconds of a 54-51 season-ending loss to Wise County Central in the semifinals of the Region 2D tournament.

Rife subsequently resigned.

Chloe Reynolds has transferred from Richlands to Abingdon as well and will hoop it up for the Falcons. She was a second-team All-Southwest District performer for the Blues last winter.

Trivette is also on Abingdon’s volleyball roster.

There are some other transfers that will impact the high school hoops scene this winter:

--- Max Boyd, Cayden Boyd and Jake Hilton are at Lebanon after previously playing for Honaker. Caden Boyd averaged 11.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists during the 2022-23 season in helping Honaker reach the state tournament.

Max Boyd is also a standout lineman in football, while Hilton was a second-team All-Region 1D baseball player in 2022.

Scotty Boyd, Max’s dad and Caden’s uncle, is in his first season as Lebanon’s coach.

--- Keyton Keene will play boys basketball at Honaker, while Carey Keene will play girls hoops for the Tigers.

The siblings starred at Lebanon last year.

Keyton Keene averaged 15.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game and was a first-team All-Region 1D honoree.

--- Cole Caywood and Cade Caywood have transferred from the boys basketball program at Holston to Patrick Henry.

Cole Caywood, a junior, was a first-team All-Hogoheegee District selection a season ago and routinely recorded double-doubles.