The all-time leading scorer in the history of Rye Cove High School’s boys basketball program is now the head coach at his alma mater and he will be assisted by one of Southwest Virginia's most accomplished coaches.
Adam Hood has taken over the reins of a program for which he racked up 2,033 points from 2006-2009 and his staff will include Aaron Williams, the former head coach at Castlewood, J.I. Burton and Abingdon.
Check back later for more on this story.
