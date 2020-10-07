PREP GOLF: Zeiger set the standard for high school golf coaches at Tennessee High

Barry Wade hopes to retain Bob Zeiger on his coaching staff. Zeiger says that 49 years as Tennessee High golf coach is long enough.
“I think this may be my last year,” said the 74-year-old Zeiger, who was the golf coach for two seasons at Bluff City Middle School before moving to Tennessee High in 1972. “I am pretty strong, but I probably need to turn it over to somebody younger than I am.”
Some high school golf coaches profess to just driving the bus. Not Zeiger.
“It has been a really good run,” Zeiger said. “I have had a lot of good people and I don’t mean players, I just mean good people…
“I have just enjoyed it, enjoyed the teaching and the coaching of kids. It has been a long time, but I like being around the kids.”
Wade, who also recently lost 40-year track coach Randy Irvin to retirement as well, would certainly like to entice Zeiger to stay on.
“He is just a guy that just keeps on keeping on. He still gets along with the athletes like he did in the past. He just adapts and kids just enjoy being around him because he just shares his knowledge with them,” Wade said. “It is sort of different because he is one of those golf coaches that can teach kids a little bit about how to play.
“A lot of people have just got [coaches] that come to supervise and Coach is just one that can help you with your swing and just a great guy to be around.”
Zeiger was once the boys and girls golf coach at Tennessee High, although Richard Ensor has taken over the girls since an official team was established a few years ago. It could be Ensor’s final season as well.
“I haven’t decided yet. I started the middle school program way back in the mid-80s and then I have only been at the high school for like six years,” Ensor said. “We really didn’t have a girls team. For years we only had one [girls] player and Coach Zeiger did both of them.”
Baseball and basketball were Zeiger’s sports of choice at Bluff City High School, which later became Sullivan East, graduating in 1964. He went to East Tennessee State to play baseball, but developed a love for golf through members of his family.
“I played a little bit as a teenager with my uncles,” Zeiger said. “They were golfers. My dad was a professional baseball player for the Twins. He didn’t play much golf, but my uncles did. I started playing a little bit, and then after college I played a little semi-pro baseball for a while, but I got into golf.”
His father, Forrest “Buck” Zeiger, played professional baseball, getting as high as Class C with the Minnesota Twins. He was 81-72 over eight seasons, including a 16-8 mark in Bristol in 1942. He returned after serving in World War II for three years and went 11-7 and 12-8 in his final seasons in 1946-47.
Zeiger graduated from ETSU and went to work at Bluff City High School. Two years later, he landed at Tennessee High as a history and later physical education instructor, before taking over golf and passing on basketball.
It was a perfect match.
“That is one of those things where our kids feel very comfortable with Coach Zeiger helping them with their swing and they listen to him,” Wade said. “He is very knowledgeable on the game and is just a 100 percent great guy, and an even better person than he is coach. He has just been a great golf coach.”
He retired from teaching in 2013. He decided to stick with golf for a while longer.
“I actually came to Tennessee High as an assistant basketball coach and then the golf coach left and I took over that in ‘72-73 school year,” he said. “I have coached football and basketball and golf at Tennessee High. Sometimes I did a lot of stuff.”
is first team included freshman Ben Talley, who won the boys individual championship in Nashville as a sophomore and was part of Zeiger’s first of two team championships during his senior campaign.
“They were just good people and good players,” Zeiger said.
“I’m sorry ol’ Zeig is retiring. Gosh, nearly 50 years,” added Talley, in a text message. “Must have been one of the greatest number of wins of any high school golf coach in America.”
Tennessee High certainly thinks so. While Wade says the National Federation of State High School Associations lists the highest total at around 800 wins, both Wade and Ensor insists Zeiger’s victory mark could be as high as 2,000.
“We tried to get the TSSAA to help us with this, but he is the winningest high school golf coach in the nation. We are trying to get the TSSAA to understand this,” Wade said. “There is some question about it. We send it to them every year, but we are really going to make them deeply look at it because we think he is the winningest coach by a bunch. He is not recognized yet, but we are working on that.”
That 1976 state championship team included not only Talley, but also Sherrill Flick, who finished second as an individual, along with David Tayloe and Phil Tankersley. Talley earned High School All-America honors while playing for Zeiger.
“Loved him. I’ve kept up with him ever since,” Talley said. “Our state title team from ‘76 just ate breakfast with him a couple of weeks ago. We all stay in touch with him. He was filled with emotion, full of life, hated to lose.
“We played hard for him, always. He was a scratch golfer himself and played as well as we did so he knew the game. He was not only a great coach, but a dear lifetime friend.”
The Vikings won the team title again in 1979, a squad that included Jay Baumgardner, Phil Wise, Jim Davidson and Mark Brown.
“I had another group that was talented,” he said.
Zeiger has had plenty of good players, many of whom have become PGA club professionals and numerous athletes have played at the college level.
“He really works hard with his players. They all respect him, they know that he knows the game and that he can help them,” Ensor said. “All the players, even those he had in ‘70, ‘73, they still talk about what a great coach he was.
“He is just a really nice guy. He works them hard, but they appreciate that.”
Zeiger isn’t exactly sure when he developed his method of teaching a sport that can be equally satisfying and frustrating, all in the same day, sometimes on the same hole.
“I don’t know whether there was any moment that it happened,” he said. “Again, that is individual. It depends on what you perceive maybe as a weakness and you try to work on it.”
The 6-foot-5 Zeiger is a talented golfer in own right, having not only played in local tournaments, but also hitting the course with his players, at least until he got married to his wife, Rebecca, 42 years ago.
“I used to play with them a lot back when I was younger,” Zeiger said. “When I first started in ‘73 I wasn’t married and I didn’t have any kids or anything so it didn’t really matter what time I got home so I usually played with them or worked with them longer. I was almost their age at the start.”
Zeiger still plays golf, but has been slowed by back ailments.
“I used to hit it pretty far, but as you get older it kind of backs up on you,” he said. “I had a back operation April a year ago, a pretty serious back operation and it has kind of slowed me down some, but I still play.”
Among Zeiger’s college bound players were his son, Ryan, who played at Lincoln Memorial, Jet Tickle, who is now at Tennessee, and current Tennessee High senior Jack Tickle, who has committed to East Tennessee State.
“He has been at Tennessee High for a long time,” Jack Tickle said. “He won a state title early on while he was coaching at Tennessee High. I am surprised he has coached for all these years like he has.”
Tickle first became acquainted with Zeiger through his grandfather, Ben Rutherford, a former baseball coach at Tennessee High, who died last year.
“Him and my grandfather were good friends. They played baseball together. I have had that connection with Zeiger just through my granddad,” Tickle said. “He has always been there, just kind of like a family, almost like another granddad, which is good to have as a coach.”
Zeiger, who has two grandchildren – neither of whom have shown an interest in golf – has seen plenty of change in golf over the last five decades, particularly the advancement in equipment and a dedication to strength and conditioning.
“It is just that they hit it probably further than they used to and the ball goes further and the clubs are technically more sound, I guess you would say,” he said. “It hasn’t changed too much what you do….
“They are a lot stronger than they used to be. They work out more, more athletic, plus the equipment helps them, they can hit it a long way.”
Zeiger has certainly had an impact on the local golf scene. His fellow coaches demonstrated their respect for him in a pair of recent golf matches.
“He will be missed. Like the coach at Science Hill came and brought him a cake, which was really nice,” Ensor said. “He told [Zeiger] he was his mentor and he said if it hadn’t been for you I wouldn’t have known how to run a tournament. He said a lot of nice things about him.”
He received more of the same at the Region 1-AAA tournament last week, receiving a plaque for his years of service and an ovation from all who were on hand.
“I appreciate it. I appreciate it so much,” he said. “It has been a real ride and a real honor to represent Tennessee High.”
Wade hasn’t given up yet. Zeiger, much like Irvin, will be hard to replace.
“Honestly, we are going to talk him into not retiring and try to keep him as much as we can,” he said, with a smile. “We are definitely going to miss him.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!