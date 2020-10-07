PREP GOLF: Zeiger set the standard for high school golf coaches at Tennessee High

“I had another group that was talented,” he said.

Zeiger has had plenty of good players, many of whom have become PGA club professionals and numerous athletes have played at the college level.

“He really works hard with his players. They all respect him, they know that he knows the game and that he can help them,” Ensor said. “All the players, even those he had in ‘70, ‘73, they still talk about what a great coach he was.

“He is just a really nice guy. He works them hard, but they appreciate that.”

Zeiger isn’t exactly sure when he developed his method of teaching a sport that can be equally satisfying and frustrating, all in the same day, sometimes on the same hole.

“I don’t know whether there was any moment that it happened,” he said. “Again, that is individual. It depends on what you perceive maybe as a weakness and you try to work on it.”

The 6-foot-5 Zeiger is a talented golfer in own right, having not only played in local tournaments, but also hitting the course with his players, at least until he got married to his wife, Rebecca, 42 years ago.