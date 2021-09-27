PREP GOLF: THS' Simcox takes individual title in Region 1-AAA playoff

Tennessee High coach Richard Ensor was impressed with Simcox’s round, especially when considering her relative unfamiliarity with the golf course, not to mention how difficult it was playing.

“Link Hills was pretty tough today,” Ensor said. “The greens were real slick. The pin placements were not the greatest in the world. It was a battle all day. It was really fast. If you hit up above the pin you couldn’t stop it coming back down.”

Simcox said she hadn’t played Link Hills in probably 6-7 years.

“So I wasn’t too familiar with the golf course at all,” she said. “And it definitely played hard and fast. The golf course played in great condition. The greens were rolling smooth, but they were super-quick – definitely quicker than a lot of the greens around here in the Tri-Cities.

“If you got above the hole, I mean it was gonna be quick. It was definitely something I was trying to avoid all day. I was playing to be below the hole on any shot I had. If you missed the green long it was a recipe for disaster. That’s where one of my bogeys came from.”

Simcox played the back nine first, and she eagled her eighth hole (par 5, No. 17) of the day. She hit a driver within 120-130 yards and then got her approach some 10-12 feet from the pin.