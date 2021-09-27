PREP GOLF: THS' Simcox takes individual title in Region 1-AAA playoff

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - Three was a magic number in the Region 1-AAA golf tournament Monday at Link Hills Country Club in Greeneville.
On the third hole of a playoff, Tennessee High’s Madeline Simcox clinched a triple crown of sorts while also securing her third straight state tournament berth.
Volunteer’s Jon Wes Lovelace also three-peated, shooting an even-par 71 to win his third straight regional title.
Simcox shot 1-over par 72 and parred the third playoff hole to outlast Jefferson County’s Madison Cline. Simcox also won the conference and district titles, becoming the first District 1 golfer to achieve the trifecta since Tennessee High’s Addie Baggarly did so in 2016.
Having already secured a state berth, Simcox said she was more excited than nervous during the playoff.
“I knew I was going to state, but I wanted that first-place spot,” she said. “I just pretend like I’m going out there for another 18, you know, and not put too much pressure on myself. My strategy was to just go out there and play smart and not try to force myself to make birdie. I knew that’s really all I needed to do.
“You know, it’s easy to get overly excited and anxious and nervous, like, ‘Oh man, I’ve gotta go out here and birdie every hole.’”
Tennessee High coach Richard Ensor was impressed with Simcox’s round, especially when considering her relative unfamiliarity with the golf course, not to mention how difficult it was playing.
“Link Hills was pretty tough today,” Ensor said. “The greens were real slick. The pin placements were not the greatest in the world. It was a battle all day. It was really fast. If you hit up above the pin you couldn’t stop it coming back down.”
Simcox said she hadn’t played Link Hills in probably 6-7 years.
“So I wasn’t too familiar with the golf course at all,” she said. “And it definitely played hard and fast. The golf course played in great condition. The greens were rolling smooth, but they were super-quick – definitely quicker than a lot of the greens around here in the Tri-Cities.
“If you got above the hole, I mean it was gonna be quick. It was definitely something I was trying to avoid all day. I was playing to be below the hole on any shot I had. If you missed the green long it was a recipe for disaster. That’s where one of my bogeys came from.”
Simcox played the back nine first, and she eagled her eighth hole (par 5, No. 17) of the day. She hit a driver within 120-130 yards and then got her approach some 10-12 feet from the pin.
“I didn’t know that I was that close with her [Cline],” Simcox said. “Looking back on it, that was definitely an important putt. It was very exciting.”
Simcox’s excitement, Ensor says, isn’t necessarily visible to the naked eye.
“I was telling some of the people (during the playoff), she’s played so many big tournaments, you know, she’s really cool out there,” Ensor said. “She doesn’t get really excited or anything.”
Simcox, of course, can get emotional. A series of deaths recently in the Tennessee High athletics family have seemingly left no psyche unscathed. Simcox is proud to represent a family that has undeniably become more tightly knit in the past year.
“The community really has come together through all this tragedy,” Simcox said a moment before her voice became shaken by emotion. “I think any time I can represent the school in a positive way out there, it’s just a good thing, especially in the midst of all this tragedy. I think you can overcome tragedy, but it’s tough.”
Perhaps a few more Tennessee High fans can see Simcox in the state this year. It’s been moved from middle Tennessee to Sevierville Golf Club.
“I have actually played there before,” Simcox said. “I played another non-school event tournament there in July last year. I’m there as an individual. Of course, I wish I would’ve been able to have a team and another year with the girls. That would’ve been nice.”
Simcox shot 150 (73-77) her sophomore year at the state. Last season, she carded a 159 (79-80).
“My sophomore year, my first time ever at the state, I was really happy with my performance,” she said. “I did not play well last year. I was going through some swing changes at the time.
“But this year I’m just gonna try to do the best I can. Of course, I want to walk out as a state champion. But we’ll have to see.”
Science Hill won the boys team title to claim the region’s only state berth, besting host Greeneville by six strokes (310-316).
Elizabethton’s Caleb Tipton (72) and Greeneville’s Alex Broyles (72) secured the other two individual state berths.
West Ridge’s Seth Robinette (73) missed a shot at a playoff by one stroke.
Sevier County’s girls defeated second-place Science Hill by 11 strokes (160-171) for the team title. Cline and Dobyns-Bennett’s McKenzie Hauk (83) will join Simcox in Sevierville for the state tournament.