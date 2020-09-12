PREP GOLF: THS' Jack Tickle sets sights on state golf title

Having finished third in the state, just two strokes out of first place last fall in the Large School state golf tournament, it might seem like Jack Tickle is a lock to return to WillowBrook Golf Club in October.

Tickle doesn’t look at it that way.

“I guess being one of the top kids from the area, people are kind of like, ‘Oh well, he is going to have an easy run getting to state, no problem,’” said Tickle, a senior golfer at Tennessee High. “I guess they don’t realize exactly.”

Tickle is one of the better junior golfers in Northeast Tennessee, but he is far from the only one. He knows he will have to perform when it counts most, in the Region 1-AAA meet on Sept. 28 at Ridgefields Country Club in Kingsport.

“You have still got to play good. It is only one round so you have got to play good just to make it,” said Tickle, whose Vikings will take part in the District 1-AAA meet on Sept. 21 and the regionals a week later, with only the top team and top three individuals not on that team moving to the state meet in Manchester.

“There are only three people they take out of 60 kids so on any given day there are probably seven or eight kids that can shoot around par,” he said. “You still have got to get out and chase after it to get to state.”