PREP GOLF: THS' Jack Tickle sets sights on state golf title

Having finished third in the state, just two strokes out of first place last fall in the Large School state golf tournament, it might seem like Jack Tickle is a lock to return to WillowBrook Golf Club in October.
Tickle doesn’t look at it that way.
“I guess being one of the top kids from the area, people are kind of like, ‘Oh well, he is going to have an easy run getting to state, no problem,’” said Tickle, a senior golfer at Tennessee High. “I guess they don’t realize exactly.”
Tickle is one of the better junior golfers in Northeast Tennessee, but he is far from the only one. He knows he will have to perform when it counts most, in the Region 1-AAA meet on Sept. 28 at Ridgefields Country Club in Kingsport.
“You have still got to play good. It is only one round so you have got to play good just to make it,” said Tickle, whose Vikings will take part in the District 1-AAA meet on Sept. 21 and the regionals a week later, with only the top team and top three individuals not on that team moving to the state meet in Manchester.
“There are only three people they take out of 60 kids so on any given day there are probably seven or eight kids that can shoot around par,” he said. “You still have got to get out and chase after it to get to state.”
Tickle is hoping the third time at state is a charm. He shot a 5-over 154 as a sophomore to finish in a tie for 21st, and followed that up with a 2-under 142 for a third place finish last fall.
He enters his final season of high school golf playing well, having recently won an event on the Sneds Junior Golf Tour, and has been chosen to the Tennessee Junior Cup for a second straight year. He will represent Team East in the event on Sept. 26-27 in College Grove, Tenn.
“I didn’t have like a great summer season last summer so coming into this summer I was excited to get to playing and then COVID took a turn on some of the events,” said Tickle, who has committed to play at East Tennessee State. “Most of those events got moved to July or August and I kind of got things going in late June and carried it over to July and August and I played very well.”
That has continued on, as Tickle knows it must.
“Coming into the high school season I have kind of carried that momentum and kept playing how I have been all summer,” he said. “I have just got to keep that going by moving into district and regionals so I can make it to state and have a good run at the state title.”
The top three teams and five individuals not on those clubs will advance from District 1-AAA action, which will be held at testy Ridgefields in Kingsport in a one-day, 18-hole event that brings plenty of pressure along with it.
They will return the following week to do it again, with the pressure amped up even more.
“To make it to state I would think playing Ridgefields, if you shoot in the 60s I think that will surely secure your spot,” Tickle said. “I am just going to try to go to Ridgefields and play my game and play hole by hole, shot by shot and see what happens.”
Tickle feels like Ridgefields is a good test for what awaits at WillowBrook in Manchester.
“They are similar actually. They are both short and fairly tight so I think they set up similar. You have got to place the ball more than just go out there and hit a driver every hole,” he said. “Probably a lot of 3-woods and 4-irons off the tees, not necessarily driver, kind of just place it around, especially for regionals.
“Only being a one-day tournament, you can’t afford to make a big number. You have just got to keep it in play and try to make birdies and no big numbers.”
The competition will be stiff as well, with three of the top four in the state last year being from the local region, including Jon Wes Lovelace, who was second, followed by Tickle and a graduated senior from Science Hill.
Twelve area golfers shot 74 or less last week at the Conference 11 meet held at Tri-Cities Golf Club in Blountville, with Tickle’s 69 trailing only Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette, who fired a 66.
While Tickle is focused on getting back to Manchester, he would like to take along his teammates, which includes Evan Jones, Cole Self and more, a group that placed fifth in the Conference 11 meet last week.
“I think we can honestly. Nobody really played good [in conference}…,” said Tickle, whose Vikings must finish in the top three at the district meet to advance to regional play. “I think we have a really good shot at making it to regionals if we can just put it together for one day.”
While Bob Zeiger serves as Tennessee High boys golf coach, Tickle has also spent much of the last five years traveling to Charleston, S.C. to get instruction from his swing coach, Rickey Sullivan, the director of instruction at Bulls Bay Golf Club.
“I go probably every three months or so just to check in and check up,” said Tickle, whose cousin, Jet Tickle, is a redshirt freshman golfer at the University of Tennessee. “I see him more in the summer and before my big events. I have been working with him since I was in seventh grade.”
That work has paid off, and it isn’t over yet. He continues to focus on improvement, especially on the greens.
“Probably just putting right now. I have been hitting the ball pretty well so if I can just get putts to fall I think that everything should go pretty well,” he said. “If I can make putts that is pretty much the only difficulty right now.”
While Tickle took a rare day off last week just to get mental break from the game, he will continue to put in the hours on the links, trying to prepare himself for what lies ahead.
“I have just been practicing short game mostly, trying to get up and down around the greens,” Tickle said. “Everybody can hit it on the green, especially at this level, the kids going to state.
“It is when you hit a bad shot, if you can get up and down because everybody has good shots, but limiting your mistakes and hopefully just trying to limit the big numbers and when you miss the green, get up and down.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!