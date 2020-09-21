PREP GOLF: THS girls repeat as District 1-AAA champions; Jack Tickle is medalist

The Tennessee High girls golf team repeated as the District 1-AAA champions while the Vikings’ Jack Tickle won the boys’ medalist honors on Monday at Ridgefields Country Club in Kingsport, Tennessee.
The THS girls were led by Noelia Adkins and Maddie Simcox, who both shot a 78, while Isabella Adkins carded an 80.
As a team, THS had a 156 aggregate score with Dobyns-Bennett second at 162 and Sullivan South (176) third.
D-B’s Isabella van der Biest was the top individual with a 74.
The THS boys were third in the team standings with a 327 as D-B came in first with a 307 followed by Science Hill (318).
The top three teams qualified for the Region 1-AAA tournament next Monday at Ridgefields.
Tickle fired a 71 for top honors as Evan Jones (83), Micah Jones (85) and Alex Jones (88) finished out the scoring for the Vikings.
Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette (76) qualified for the regional tournament
