PREP GOLF: THS girls look to repeat as District 1-AAA champions

Undefeated. With plans to stay that way.
“I feel like it has gone really well,” said senior golfer Noelia Adkins, whose Tennessee High girls golf team hasn’t lost a match this season. “I feel like we definitely can stay undefeated. We have a very solid team. We all work really hard so I feel like it has gone pretty good.”
They want that to continue, with hopes of repeating as District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA champions. District action will be held today at Ridgefields Country Club in Kingsport, with regionals following the next Monday at the same place.
“They play pretty good there,” Tennessee High girls golf coach Richard Ensor said.
Tennessee High has been a dominant team all season long, recently capturing the Big 11 Conference meet by 11 strokes over Dobyns-Bennett. Adkins broke the school record with a 69 in that match, eclipsing 70 fired earlier in the season by junior Maddie Simcox.
While Simcox shot a 71 in the Conference 11 match, Noelia’s twin sister, Isabella, added a 72. She has a best nine-hole score this season of 3-under par.
“We all just go back and forth really, we are all pretty close,” Noelia said. “It is a nice friendly competition for sure.”
Simcox certainly agrees.
“It is very impressive,” she said. “We practice a lot though so it is just really very empowering to see the results of your practice pay off and it just makes you want to keep getting better and better.”
Those efforts were close to paying off last season at the TSSAA Large School state tournament at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester. They were tied for the lead after one round before a severe change in weather conditions - from 70s to cold, rain and even snow – helped lead to a third place finish, nine strokes behind first place Station Camp.
Simcox led the Vikings with a tie for fifth, while Isabella tied for 15th and Noelia landed in 19th place.
“I think last year we all played pretty good. Definitely the weather was pretty cold last year because it is in October so that was a bit of a challenge, but I think the biggest thing there is consistency again,” Simcox said.
Tennessee High, which has had a girls program for less than a decade, had last reached the state tournament in 2016, with current University of Florida golfer Addie Baggarly leading the Vikings to a fourth place finish.
“There was a program before,” Isabella said, “but then we lost a lot of our seniors and we had to build our team back up again.”
They did it well. While local programs like Dobyns-Bennett (Isabella Van der Biest) and Sullivan South (Kara Carter) have terrific individual players, the Vikings have the advantage of strength in numbers, where the top two scores are used to determine team scores in the two-day state event.
“I feel like we have a good team as far as being able to balance each other out,” Simcox said. “If one of us doesn’t play well the other two can balance it out. I think that is why we win so much is because we are all pretty consistent and we all practice so hard and are very dedicated and able to pick up other people’s slack if somebody doesn’t play good.”
Ensor has seen definite improvement from last year to this season.
“They are chipping and putting a lot better, and also they are hitting their drives further,” said Ensor, who has a pair of Vikings, Lily Self and Ivy Foran, now playing at the University of Lynchburg. “They love to play. They have just got to keep confidence in themselves and their teammates. They should know if one has a bad day the others will pick them up. They just have to keep working.”
That hasn’t been a problem. While Ensor said that Simcox’s father has been instrumental in her development, the Adkins’ sisters first got serious about golf after joining the Jerrod Funk Golf Academy at Graysburg Hills in Chuckey.
“[We] went to our academy about three and a half years ago and we were really not good players at all. Our coach told us if we wanted to have any chance at playing in college we were going to have to be the hardest workers in the room and we did that,” Noelia said. “You really just have to put your mind to it and really buckle down. You have to sacrifice a lot of things, sacrifice going over to friends’ houses, going to football games, things like that, just to be on that next level honestly.”
That continues on, with all three Vikings currently taking online courses offered during to the coronavirus, enabling them to get even more time on the links, all while also continuing to focus on their studies.
“Noelia and I are doing online learning all year so we have a lot of more opportunity to grind it out all season,” Isabella said. “Sometimes we even take our zoom calls on the golf course.”
“Whenever we have an 18-hole tournament it makes my life so much easier so I don’t have to miss so much school,” added Simcox. “I can do it online and if we do make it to state this year, I will be able to take my laptop with me and no problem.”
Tennessee High must finish in the top three today, and be first next week at regionals to qualify for state competition. The top three individuals not part of the regional champs will also move on, but the Vikings plan to go as a team.
“I don’t know it I would say that we feel pressure,” Simcox said. “I guess it is always there, but no matter who you are playing with, you want to play your best and represent as best as you can and of course we want to win.
“We feel like we are ready to go out there and win it again. We are more determined to win.”
While Simcox has another year at Tennessee High, the Adkins’ twins recently reached their goal, having committed to continuing their education and golf careers beginning next fall at the University of Tampa.
Now they would like to finish their high school careers in style.
“I definitely think we can do it for sure,” Noelia said. “We have all got each other’s back and definitely have a really good chance of winning state this year for sure.”
“It means a lot to me,” added Isabella. “I feel like we can go out with a bang and show how our hard work has paid off.”
BY BRIAN WOODSON
BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
