PREP GOLF: THS girls look to repeat as District 1-AAA champions

“I feel like we have a good team as far as being able to balance each other out,” Simcox said. “If one of us doesn’t play well the other two can balance it out. I think that is why we win so much is because we are all pretty consistent and we all practice so hard and are very dedicated and able to pick up other people’s slack if somebody doesn’t play good.”

Ensor has seen definite improvement from last year to this season.

“They are chipping and putting a lot better, and also they are hitting their drives further,” said Ensor, who has a pair of Vikings, Lily Self and Ivy Foran, now playing at the University of Lynchburg. “They love to play. They have just got to keep confidence in themselves and their teammates. They should know if one has a bad day the others will pick them up. They just have to keep working.”

That hasn’t been a problem. While Ensor said that Simcox’s father has been instrumental in her development, the Adkins’ sisters first got serious about golf after joining the Jerrod Funk Golf Academy at Graysburg Hills in Chuckey.