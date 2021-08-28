PREP GOLF: Tennessee High's Madeline Simcox aiming for a state title in 2021

It seems to be working. Ensor noted she fired a 1-over 73 to win in Morristown earlier this month, and she added a 1-under 35 in a nine-hole match victory at Ridgefields earlier this week.

When we went to Morristown her driving had really improved,” Ensor said. “She hit 13 out of 14 fairways. On a par 5, she was 70 yards from the green after her drive so her driving has really improved. She is just so smooth.”

Northeast Tennessee has become a hotspot for female golfers, with at least four of last year’s area seniors now playing on the high college level, including the Adkins twins. Simcox plans to join them next fall.

“That is the definitely my goal,” she said. “I just have to keep practicing every day.”

That isn’t a problem. Simcox can usually be found in school or on a golf course, but has also managed to keep her priorities in proper order.

“It can be really difficult to get out of school and get out there in enough time, especially once the time changes,” she said. “Getting up early to go to school and then having school all day and coming home and trying to make it out to the golf course and then doing homework and studying for tests, but I think it is just about finding the right balance and it is absolutely a doable thing.