PREP GOLF: Tennessee High's Madeline Simcox aiming for a state title in 2021

Forgive Madeline Simcox if she has felt a little strange playing golf again for Tennessee High.
It has nothing to do with her game. It’s just that her golfing friends are no longer there.
“It is very odd not having them here,” Simcox said.
While the twin duo of Isabella and Noelia Adkins are now playing at the University of Tampa, Simcox is back for her senior season with the knowledge that while a state team title might be out of reach, the individual crown is still there to claim.
“Definitely my goal for the season is just to make it to state and try to play as good as I can, obviously with the goal to win,” said Simcox, whose Vikings finished third as a team in 2019 and second by a stroke last year. “There are some good players at state so I will definitely have some good competition there.”
Tennessee High girls golf coach Richard Ensor expects Simcox to make a third straight trip to the state tournament, and figures she has a definite chance to finish on top.
“She is an overwhelming favorite to win the district and the region,” Ensor said. “She won the Morristown Invitational against teams from Knoxville up. She won by seven strokes. She is the favorite to win until she gets to the state and she has a good chance there.”
“I don’t know if I am the favorite, but I know my goal is going to be to win,” she added. “I have the confidence I can win.”
Currently the 17th ranked female junior golfer in Tennessee by Junior Golf Scoreboard, the Tennessee High senior followed up a 20th place individual finish in the state meet last fall by returning to the course beginning in February with swing coach Brad Rose, focused primarily on accuracy off the tee.
“The driver has always been something I have hit fairly well, but last year when I would struggle or just not be on with the driver, it made it really difficult for me,” said Simcox, who finished fifth as an individual at the state meet in 2019. “I just worked on accuracy with it and making the miss with the driver not so bad, something that you can play, something that is not going to hurt you.”
Rose, who is based in Knoxville, also preached the concept of being confident in each shot.
Sometimes having more confidence can be an asset as far as having a good swing,” said Simcox, who played around 14 tournaments over the summer to improve her state rankings and ensure more looks from college coaches. “Sometimes it is about having more confidence, why even hit it if you don’t have confidence? It is definitely something I worked on with my coach, getting to where I just felt like I was going to hit it perfect every time.”
It seems to be working. Ensor noted she fired a 1-over 73 to win in Morristown earlier this month, and she added a 1-under 35 in a nine-hole match victory at Ridgefields earlier this week.
When we went to Morristown her driving had really improved,” Ensor said. “She hit 13 out of 14 fairways. On a par 5, she was 70 yards from the green after her drive so her driving has really improved. She is just so smooth.”
Northeast Tennessee has become a hotspot for female golfers, with at least four of last year’s area seniors now playing on the high college level, including the Adkins twins. Simcox plans to join them next fall.
“That is the definitely my goal,” she said. “I just have to keep practicing every day.”
That isn’t a problem. Simcox can usually be found in school or on a golf course, but has also managed to keep her priorities in proper order.
“It can be really difficult to get out of school and get out there in enough time, especially once the time changes,” she said. “Getting up early to go to school and then having school all day and coming home and trying to make it out to the golf course and then doing homework and studying for tests, but I think it is just about finding the right balance and it is absolutely a doable thing.
“You just have to plan it out and make time for what you want to do. Make time for golf, to have enough practice, but also keep the importance on academics.”
That type of routine can be a grind, but Simcox hasn’t allowed it to dampen her love for the game.
“I do that by practicing pretty much every day, but also being conscious to not overdoing it,” she said. “Hitting balls out there in the sun on the range for a long time every single day is very draining so I am always conscious that I don’t overdo it. I listen to my body when I am tired, but at the same time I am always going to push myself to be better and better.”
She has also become a coach on the course since the departure of the Adkins sisters. Her patience learned from golf has come in handy while working with a pair of beginners, including senior Emily Mann, who is expected to be Simcox’s partner for team matches. Another girl has also participated with that duo at times.
“They are very much just beginners, and there is definitely nothing wrong with that,” Simcox said. “I think it is great that we have some people that are interested in golf because sometimes that sport is just not as popular as other sports. It is definitely harder to be a beginner in golf than a lot of other sports.”
Simcox has grown to love the game, and plans to play long into the future. For now, she is eyeing one more shot at the state tournament, which has been moved from Manchester to Sevierville and will be held in October.
“I definitely feel very comfortable. This is my third year so it is not going to be as intimidating as it was maybe my very first one,” Simcox said. “I know what to expect. I am more of a seasoned player so I feel comfortable in that. I am confident, and I am honestly just really excited to hopefully be able to go and compete as best I can. Obviously I want to win.”
