Wednesday
at Tri-Cities Golf Club
Team Scores
Tennessee High 150, Sullivan East 166, Volunteer 175.
Individual Results
Tennessee High - Tripp Lively 36, Declan McSheehy 37, Carter Myers 38, Cooper Terry 39.
Sullivan East - Garrett Shook 41, Will Carrier 41, Karson Stafford 42, Alex Hamilton
Volunteer - Tucker McLain 42, Jackson McLain 42, Austin Williams 43, Brock Collier 48.
***
Woodford Classic
At Wytheville Golf Club (Par-70)
Team Scores
Floyd County 302, Galax 310, Abingdon 313, Lee High 317, Marion 333, Patrick Henry 348, Gate City 366, George Wythe 366, Chilhowie 377, John Battle 383, Rye Cove 397, Rural Retreat 409, Castlewood (incomplete)
Individual Results
Floyd County – Isaiah Cantrell 72, Jonathan Whitlow 74, Peyton Mason 77, Micah Underwood 79
Galax – Carson Iroler 72, Adam Dillon 75, Talan Gentry 76, Jed McGrady 87
Abingdon – Mason Funk 72, Jackson Cook 74, Davis Cook 83, Colin McClintic 84
Lee High – Brycen Coomer 75, Walker Baker 77, Braylin Pendergraft 80, Conner Johnson 85
Marion – Grayson Sheets 75, Jack Ford 85, Brady White 86, Camden Wilcox 87
Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 80, Savannah Riley 81, Keagan Hutton 92, Braeden Nichols 95
Gate City – Carter Wolfe 74, Cam Henderson 96, Ethan Dingus 96, Sam Page 100
George Wythe – David Goode 68, Reece Vaught 93, Peyton Rigney 102, Adam Dawson 103
Chilhowie – Will Barnes 84, Will Goodwin 93, Brody Davidson 100, Ethan Doss 100
John Battle – Gavin Ratliff 90, Caden Sturgill 96, Trevor Swick 98, Taylor Sisk 99
Rye Cove – Jon Kern 78, Dawson Kern 93, Gabe Ramsey 114, Noah Ramsey 112
Rural Retreat – Isaac Miller 93, Olivia Bailey 101, Olivia Crigger 107, Tripp Umberger 108
Castlewood – Bailee Varney 88, Steven Somervell 98, Tru Ruff 118
Notes: David Goode won medalist honors for the second time this week as he was also triumphant Monday’s Bank of Marion Invitational. … Floyd County is the defending VHSL Class 2 champ, Galax won the 2022 VHSL Class 1 crown and Abingdon was the Class 3 titlist a year ago.