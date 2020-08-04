You have permission to edit this article.
PREP GOLF: Simcox sets school record in THS opener
PREP GOLF: Simcox sets school record in THS opener

Tennessee High junior Maddie Simcox fired a school record 2-under 70 to lead the Vikings to the girls title in the 20-team Morristown Invitational on Tuesday at The Country Club of Morristown.

Simcox, who finished second to a 69 by Kara Carter of Sullivan South, was joined by the senior twin duo of Isabella Adkins, who placed third with a 75, and Noelia Adkins, who was fifth with an 88. The Vikings’ three-girl score of 145 earned the team crown.

Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle took medalist honors in the boys tournament on Monday in Morristown, also finishing with a 2-under 70. Tickle led the Vikings to a fourth place finish, joined by Evan Jones (80), Cole Self (82) and Micah Jones (90).

