Prep Golf Results: Castlewood wins Bank of Marion Invite; Sullivan East girls, boys prevail

Bank of Marion Invitational
At Holston Hills Golf Club (Par-72)
Team Scores
Castlewood 322, George Wythe 324, Marion 330, Union 345, Patrick Henry 349, Chilhowie 364, Gate City 376, Virginia High 388, Lebanon 389, Rural Retreat 397, Rye Cove 400, John Battle 401, Graham 427, Tazewell 445, Holston (incomplete), Northwood (incomplete)
Individual Results
Castlewood – Abby Bradley 75, Jacob Lasley 78, Bailee Varney 87, Connor Robinette 82
George Wythe – David Goode 68, Benson Blevins 70, Reece Vaught 86, Stephan Jackson 100
Marion – Tyler Sayers 70, Grayson Sheets 76, Ethan Baggett 88, Brigham Blevins 96
Union – Luke Slagle 83, Carter Worley 83, Ethan Rush 88, Logan Hall 91
Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 78, Max Owens 85, Keagan Hutton 89, Hamilton Addair 97
Chilhowie – Will Barnes 78, Chase Coley 83, Levi Teaters 98, Will Goodwin 105
Gate City – Carter Wolfe 79, Colin Keller 85, Cam Henderson 104, Ethan Dingus 108
Virginia High – Tyler Stanley 81, Nate Harper 95, Brad Rader 106, Meredith Hawthorne 106
Lebanon – Hunter Musick 84, Paul Vencill 85, Conner Hovis 109, Ian Keene 111
Rural Retreat – Ben Musser 90, Bryce Tibbs 93, Logan Miller 106, Isaac Miller 108
Rye Cove – Jon Kern 81, Dawson Kern 91, Avery Young 114, Johnna Turner 114
John Battle –Tanner Hunigan 91, Will Crump 92, Christopher White 105, Abigail Robinson 113
Graham –Alana Hamaty 105, Harrison Knowles 107, Bruce Terry 107, Sam Giampucaru 108
Tazewell – Trevor Smith 101, Ethan Mortin 105, Greta Cline 119, Landon Price 120
Holston – Brycen Richardson 85, Molly Turner 115, Colton Woodward 122
Northwood – Walker Jones 87
___
BOYS
Team Scores
Sullivan East 168, University High 163, Unicoi County (incomplete), Happy Valley (incomplete)
Individual Results
Sullivan East – Matt Durham 40, Garrett Shook 40, Alex Hamilton 43, Will Carrier 45
University High – Garrett Gentry 42, Jaxon Williams 45, Sam Henley 48, Carter Wynne 48
Unicoi County – Conner Banner 50, Gaelen Bradford 60
Happy Valley – Colton Pemberton 43, Tucker Shoun 55, Julian Pate 62
GIRLS
Team Scores
Sullivan East 91, University High 104, Happy Valley 111, Unicoi County (incomplete)
Individual Results
Sullivan East – Tori Leonard 45, Evie Leonard 46
University high – Quinn Scheller 51, Chloe Ganger 53
Happy Valley – Cayden Anderson 54, Hannah Monroe 57
Unicoi County – Marlee Cornett 53