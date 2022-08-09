 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Golf Results: Castlewood wins Bank of Marion Invite; Sullivan East girls, boys prevail

Prep Golf Cuff

Bank of Marion Invitational

At Holston Hills Golf Club (Par-72)

Team Scores

Castlewood 322, George Wythe 324, Marion 330, Union 345, Patrick Henry 349, Chilhowie 364, Gate City 376, Virginia High 388, Lebanon 389, Rural Retreat 397, Rye Cove 400, John Battle 401, Graham 427, Tazewell 445, Holston (incomplete), Northwood (incomplete)

Individual Results

Castlewood – Abby Bradley 75, Jacob Lasley 78, Bailee Varney 87, Connor Robinette 82

George Wythe – David Goode 68, Benson Blevins 70, Reece Vaught 86, Stephan Jackson 100

Marion – Tyler Sayers 70, Grayson Sheets 76, Ethan Baggett 88, Brigham Blevins 96

Union – Luke Slagle 83, Carter Worley 83, Ethan Rush 88, Logan Hall 91

Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 78, Max Owens 85, Keagan Hutton 89, Hamilton Addair 97

Chilhowie – Will Barnes 78, Chase Coley 83, Levi Teaters 98, Will Goodwin 105

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 79, Colin Keller 85, Cam Henderson 104, Ethan Dingus 108

Virginia High – Tyler Stanley 81, Nate Harper 95, Brad Rader 106, Meredith Hawthorne 106

Lebanon – Hunter Musick 84, Paul Vencill 85, Conner Hovis 109, Ian Keene 111

Rural Retreat – Ben Musser 90, Bryce Tibbs 93, Logan Miller 106, Isaac Miller 108

Rye Cove – Jon Kern 81, Dawson Kern 91, Avery Young 114, Johnna Turner 114

John Battle –Tanner Hunigan 91, Will Crump 92, Christopher White 105, Abigail Robinson 113

Graham –Alana Hamaty 105, Harrison Knowles 107, Bruce Terry 107, Sam Giampucaru 108

Tazewell – Trevor Smith 101, Ethan Mortin 105, Greta Cline 119, Landon Price 120

Holston – Brycen Richardson 85, Molly Turner 115, Colton Woodward 122

Northwood – Walker Jones 87

___

BOYS

Team Scores

Sullivan East 168, University High 163, Unicoi County (incomplete), Happy Valley (incomplete)

Individual Results

Sullivan East – Matt Durham 40, Garrett Shook 40, Alex Hamilton 43, Will Carrier 45

University High – Garrett Gentry 42, Jaxon Williams 45, Sam Henley 48, Carter Wynne 48

Unicoi County – Conner Banner 50, Gaelen Bradford 60

Happy Valley – Colton Pemberton 43, Tucker Shoun 55, Julian Pate 62

GIRLS

Team Scores

Sullivan East 91, University High 104, Happy Valley 111, Unicoi County (incomplete)

Individual Results

Sullivan East – Tori Leonard 45, Evie Leonard 46

University high – Quinn Scheller 51, Chloe Ganger 53

Happy Valley – Cayden Anderson 54, Hannah Monroe 57

Unicoi County – Marlee Cornett 53

