PREP GOLF: Katie Hall, Caleb Leonard close out FCA Southwest Virginia Golf Tour in style

ABINGDON, Va. — There weren’t the nerves that come with competing in the Virginia High School League state tournament and there was not a team title to be claimed.
While she’s used to competing in much more pressure-packed events in October, Abingdon junior Katie Hall isn’t one to complain about getting a chance to win a tournament during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Hall edged Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard on the first playoff hole to claim victory in the final Fellowship of Christian Athletes Southwest Virginia Golf Tour tourney on Wednesday at Glenrochie Country Club.
The FCA Southwest Virginia Golf Tour was comprised of eight events at courses in Bristol, Wytheville, Marion and Abingdon. Not affiliated with the VHSL and with no high school golf coaches present, it went off without a hitch and featured athletes in grades 6-12.
“It went really well,” said event director Kenny Schweitzer. “We had 35 kids from 13 schools play in the tournaments. It was something fun for them to do with some competitive spirit. Some of these kids might not be playing golf right now if not for this opportunity.”
Count Hall among those who enjoyed the experience as she won both the first (Aug. 28 at Clear Creek Golf Course) and last events on the Tour.
“Definitely, for sure,” Hall said. “The tournament atmosphere for high school golf is more extreme and exciting and you have the rest of the team with you. But I think this was definitely still enjoyable, getting to play against my peers.”
It was no surprise that it came down to Leonard and Hall in the final event.
Each shot an 82 over 18 holes on Wednesday.
“We’ve won and lost against each other for years and years,” Leonard said. “She played good and I played good, but somebody has to win and somebody has to lose.”
Leonard, a junior at VHS, won the regular-season championship.
“I had some good holes and bad holes,” Leonard said. “Just like life you’re going to have good days and bad days. You’ve just got to keep your head up.”
Hall had a roller-coaster round herself on Wednesday.
“I started off really strong and was hitting a lot of good chips and a lot of good putts,” Hall said. “Everything went downhill from there, but I think my positive attitude is what kept me in it.”
James Gayle of Sullins Academy and Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick each shot an 84 to finish in a tie for second. Castlewood’s Jacob Lasley (89) rounded out the top five.
Under the revised VHSL calendar, golf teams will begin practice on Feb. 15 with the first matches set for March 1. State champions will be crowned April 19 with Glenrochie Country Club the site of the Class 3 and Class 4 championships.
There are still many uncertainties between then and now.
“I’d like to hope the weather will cooperate,” Hall said. “But who knows.”
BY TIM HAYES
BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
