PREP GOLF: Katie Hall, Caleb Leonard close out FCA Southwest Virginia Golf Tour in style

ABINGDON, Va. — There weren’t the nerves that come with competing in the Virginia High School League state tournament and there was not a team title to be claimed.

While she’s used to competing in much more pressure-packed events in October, Abingdon junior Katie Hall isn’t one to complain about getting a chance to win a tournament during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Hall edged Virginia High’s Caleb Leonard on the first playoff hole to claim victory in the final Fellowship of Christian Athletes Southwest Virginia Golf Tour tourney on Wednesday at Glenrochie Country Club.

The FCA Southwest Virginia Golf Tour was comprised of eight events at courses in Bristol, Wytheville, Marion and Abingdon. Not affiliated with the VHSL and with no high school golf coaches present, it went off without a hitch and featured athletes in grades 6-12.

“It went really well,” said event director Kenny Schweitzer. “We had 35 kids from 13 schools play in the tournaments. It was something fun for them to do with some competitive spirit. Some of these kids might not be playing golf right now if not for this opportunity.”

Count Hall among those who enjoyed the experience as she won both the first (Aug. 28 at Clear Creek Golf Course) and last events on the Tour.