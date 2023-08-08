On a day when weather wreaked havoc at Holston Hills Golf Course, David Goode was still too good to be beat.

The George Wythe High School sophomore earned medalist honors with a 73 to highlight Monday’s Bank of Marion Invitational.

A threat of severe weather caused some teams to withdraw in the middle of the round and head back home, but Goode got the job done.

He beat Grayson Sheets of Marion by two strokes to prevail.

That occurred five days after Goode finished tied for 11th at the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship in Charlottesville.

Lee High blitzed the field to take the team title in the Division I category, beating runner-up Graham by 28 strokes.

Jacob Leonard (77), Brycen Coomer (78), Cameron Mosely (80) and Walker Baker (82) led the balanced attack for head coach Barry Audia’s team.

Patrick Henry won the Division II title – comprised of VHSL Class 1 schools – by 10 strokes over George Wythe. Carter Lester led the Rebels with an 84.

Bank of Marion Invitational

Division I

Team Scores

Lee High 317, Graham 345, Marion 348, John Battle 352, Virginia High 363, Gate City 365, Richlands 374, Lebanon 391

Individual Results

Lee High – Jacob Leonard 77, Brycen Coomer 78, Cameron Mosely 80, Walker Baker 82

Graham – Bailey Goodson 79, Keith Sarver 85, Dawson Goins 90, Alana Hamaty 91

Marion – Grayson Sheets 75, Reid Osborne 85, Parker Wolfe 93, Camden Wilcox 95

John Battle – Caden Sturgill 85, Will Crump 87, Gavin Ratliff 89, Trevor Swick 91

Virginia High – Landon Lee 80, Nate Harper 84, Meredith Hawthorne 99, Brady Rader 100

Gate City – Carter Wolfe 79, Cam Henderson 92, Ethan Dingus 95, Sam Page 100

Richlands – Cooper Hurst 78, Levi White 88, Greta Cline 105, Garrett Clevinger 111

Lebanon – Hunter Musick 83, Carter Hess 92, Noah Delp 102, Conner Hovis 114

Division II

Team Scores

Patrick Henry 356, George Wythe 366, Chilhowie 371, Rye Cove 401, Rural Retreat 413, Fort Chiswell 424

Individual Results

Patrick Henry – Carter Lester 84, Savannah Riley 86, Keagan Hutton 88, Braeden Nichols 98

George Wythe – David Goode 73, Reece Vaught 85, Cannon Woods 100, Adam Dawson 108

Chilhowie – Will Goodwin 86, Will Barnes 91, Ethan Doss 91, Brody Davidson 102

Rye Cove – Jon Kern 81, Dawson Kern 93, Johnaa Turner 102, William Huff 125

Rural Retreat – Isaac Miller 94, Olivia Crigger 103, Olivia Bailey 106, Aiden Buckingham 110, Caley Dawson 110

Fort Chiswell – Elizabeth Caldwell 96, Jackson Waller 106, Ryland Stitt 111, Kasey Wyatt 111

Medalist: David Goode, George Wythe