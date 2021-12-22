PREP GOLF: Brummitt will shoot for Eagles with Austin Peay

If you are trying to find Caleb Brummitt the best place to look is the golf course as he’s spent so much time on the links over the years it might as well be considered his second home.

“He practices on his own as much as anyone I’ve ever coached,” said longtime Abingdon High School boss Jason Delp.

Those hours of practicing and refining his game have led Brummitt to becoming one of the top golfers in Southwest Virginia and the AHS senior recently signed with the Austin Peay Governors of the NCAA Division I Ohio Valley Conference.

“Ever since I started playing golf at 9-years-old, it has been a dream of mine to play DI golf,” Brummitt said. “Earlier this year, [Austin Peay] Coach [Robbie] Wilson had me up for a visit and that’s when I knew my dream had become a reality.”

Back in the spring, Brummitt was the Mountain 7 District player of the year and finished third individually at the VHSL Class 3 state tournament in his first season with the Falcons after transferring from Cornerstone Christian Academy.

This past fall he recorded a low round of 67 during a match in early-August and shot a 74 in the state tournament as Abingdon won the state title again.