PREP GOLF: Back for more: Four Tennessee High golfers thinking titles as TSSAA state golf tournament begins

Tickle knows the prescription for success.

“Just go make birdies and try to win,” he said.

The same goes for the Tennessee High girls, whose top two scores will count toward the team score in each round.

“I feel like we have a good team as far as being able to balance each other out. If one of us doesn’t play well the other two can balance it out,” Simcox said. “I think that is why we can win so much is because we are all pretty consistent and we all practice so hard and are very dedicated and able to pick up other people’s slack if somebody doesn’t play good.”

“I feel like we have an opportunity to get the job done,” added Isabella. “We just have to play solid rounds. We don’t need to put any pressure on each other because if we have an off day then there are two other girls that will help each other through it.”

Depth has been a definite strength for the Vikings, and that continued in the regionals when the Vikings defeated Region 1-AAA individual champion Kara Carter and Sullivan South by four strokes.

They hope that continues for two more days.