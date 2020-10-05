PREP GOLF: Back for more: Four Tennessee High golfers thinking titles as TSSAA state golf tournament begins

The goals are set. Now comes the hard part.
State championships are at stake.
Four Tennessee High golfers will participate in the TSSAA Large Class State Championship at WillowBrook Country Club today and Wednesday in Manchester.
They were all there last year. They are back for more.
The Tennessee High girls golf team finished third last season, having been tied for first place after the opening round, but a change in the weather led to the Vikings finishing nine strokes behind.
They remember it well, and have learned from the experience.
“Definitely just play consistent honestly,” Tennessee High senior Noelia Adkins said. “We have to mentally and physically be ready for anything to be thrown as us because last year it was 70 degrees the first day and the next day it was snowing and raining.
“You really just have to be prepared for all aspects and weather conditions and just be mentally strong honestly. We just have to be able to overcome any challenge and be mentally strong and then it all mental. It is all mental.”
Tennessee High has enjoyed a stellar season, winning every tournament they have entered, while sweeping the District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA titles for the second year in a row.
“I feel like we are just going to boost off the confidence from the regionals and then we are all just going to need to have a solid week and just peak at certain times during the rounds,” said Isabella Adkins, Noelia’s twin sister.
That duo, along with junior Madeline Simcox, combined to compile a two-day total of 307 last year, finishing behind two-time defending state champion Station Camp and Farragut.
“I definitely think we can do it for sure. We have all got each other’s back and definitely have a really good chance of winning state this year for sure,” said Noelia, who fired a 74 to finish third in the Region 1-AAA tournament last Monday at Ridgefields Country Club in Kingsport. “We have all just got to play solid really, just timing up good and all have a good week. We have all been playing solid so I am sure it is going to happen.”
“I feel we just have to have confidence,” added Isabella, who, along with Noelia, have committed to play college golf at the University of Tampa. “We just know our team is strong and that we can go out there and play the best we can play. Don’t add anything special to it.”
Waiting for Tennessee High will be Station Camp, who have won the last two state titles, led by Lynn Lim – who won the individual title last fall with an even-par 144 - along with Lilly Bloodworth, who placed 13th for the Bison.
“I think the team that won it has both of their players back and they were pretty good,” Tennessee High girls golf coach Richard Ensor said.
The Vikings were actually tied with the Gallitin-based Bison after one round, but couldn’t keep up after a major change in the weather on the final day.
“Weather will play a factor,” Ensor said. “We play much better in good weather than we do bad weather.”
Weather shouldn’t be an issue this time around if the forecast is to be believed. Temperatures the next two days are slated to be in the mid-70s, with little chance of precipitation and wind isn’t expected to be a problem.
Simcox, who fired a 76 to finish fourth in the Region 1-AAA meet last week, finished in a tie for fifth at the state tournament last fall. Isabella placed in a tie for 15th, while Noelia finished 19th.
“I think last year we all played pretty good. Definitely the weather was pretty cold last year because it is in October so that was a bit of a challenge, but I think the biggest thing there is consistency again,” Simcox said. “I feel we don’t need to go shoot like crazy under par, I just think we need to go and post solid scores, like around even par, 1-over, 1-under, right around that bracket, and I think we have a really good chance…
“I am ready to go to state and play better.”
Ensor already knows what his Vikings must do to compete for the title.
“Not panic if we get behind,” said Ensor, whose Vikings planned to arrive in Manchester on Sunday, with a practice round slated for Monday.
They aren’t the only Vikings looking for state gold. Senior Jack Tickle has one final chance to claim a state championship, having finished third last year, just two strokes out of the lead.
Playing in the final group last fall should pay dividends for Tickle, although the competition includes Jon Wes Lovelace, who finished second at state last fall, and won the Region 1-AAA title last week with a 69 at Ridgefields in Kingsport.
“I will try to take that as a learning experience and go back this year and try to win,” he said. “That is the goal.”
Tickle, who has signed with East Tennessee State, had a terrific summer of golf, and has continued to play strong during the season, not only finishing third in the Region 1-AAA meet last Monday, but also earning MVP honors for Team East in the Tennessee Junior Cup that weekend.
Bob Zeiger, completing his 49th and final season as Tennessee High’s boys golf coach, expects Tickle to be a factor in Manchester.
“He finished third last year so we are looking for him to be right up there,” Zeiger said. “We will just hope he can play the best he can, that is all we can do.”
Tickle knows the prescription for success.
“Just go make birdies and try to win,” he said.
The same goes for the Tennessee High girls, whose top two scores will count toward the team score in each round.
“I feel like we have a good team as far as being able to balance each other out. If one of us doesn’t play well the other two can balance it out,” Simcox said. “I think that is why we can win so much is because we are all pretty consistent and we all practice so hard and are very dedicated and able to pick up other people’s slack if somebody doesn’t play good.”
“I feel like we have an opportunity to get the job done,” added Isabella. “We just have to play solid rounds. We don’t need to put any pressure on each other because if we have an off day then there are two other girls that will help each other through it.”
Depth has been a definite strength for the Vikings, and that continued in the regionals when the Vikings defeated Region 1-AAA individual champion Kara Carter and Sullivan South by four strokes.
They hope that continues for two more days.
“We just need to find a Zen moment and just be calm throughout the round and just treat it like any other match,” Isabella said. “We don’t really need to become nervous or add anything special in the state match.
“We just treat it like any other match and just go out there and play the best we can play. That is really all we can do.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
