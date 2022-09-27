Prep Golf: Addison perseveres as Falcons claim Region 3D title

DRAPER, Va. – Abingdon High School senior Grace Addison began her round of golf on Tuesday feeling under the weather, but she finished it with a championship and a score that was two-under par.

Addison fired a 70 while battling sinus issues to take medalist honors and helped the Falcons win the team title at Tuesday’s VHSL Region 3D tournament at Draper Valley Golf Club.

Addison did not play in last week’s Mountain 7 District tourney due to illness and she wasn’t feeling too great on Monday either. You couldn’t tell she was groggy by the way she played.

“I was feeling it,” Addison said. “Definitely on the first tee and through about the first three or four holes, but some medicine I took kicked in and helped me. Honestly, it helped me not to think about the nerves.”

Seven birdies were vital in her claiming the top spot, bettering Cave Spring’s Owen Bright by one shot.

What was working for Addison?

“Wedges and putting, definitely,” she said. “My long clubs, my driver and hybrids weren’t there for me today. I made some adjustments and just tried to have a wedge in my hand as much as possible and trust my short game.”

Abingdon coach Jason Delp certainly trusted that Addison would be focused on the task at hand.

“She’s our rock and we know that,” Delp said. “She holds everyone up to a better standard and she’s that kid you have to have on your team if you want to win a regional championship. You have to have somebody that’s not afraid to work harder than anybody else and she puts that out there.

“It was an extremely gutsy performance. The greens were firm, the fairways were firm and the wind didn’t really let up. I knew even-par would be a tremendous score today and for her to come in two-under par was just fantastic.”

Conner Brummitt and Mason Funk each carded a 75 for the Falcons in finishing tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard. Yenesew Smith (84), Jackson Cook (85) and Colin McClintic (103) rounded out the lineup for Abingdon, which claimed its third straight regional championship.

“Some holes we probably could have played better on,” said Funk, a junior. “But overall, we were pretty solid on a difficult course.”

Abingdon finished 18 strokes ahead of Cave Spring and Lord Botetourt in the team standings. Lord Botetourt beat Cave Spring on the first playoff hole to earn a state tournament bid alongside the Falcons.

As for Abingdon, the showing is more impressive when you consider the squad lost some high-caliber golfers off last year’s team in Will Watson, Caleb Brummitt and Katie Hall.

“Those older kids taught these kids how to practice and what it meant to really grind,” Delp said. “I owe a lot to good senior leadership. … The kids on this team are really good golfers and they are great kids. They stay humble.”

The Falcons are seeking their third consecutive state team championship and sixth in the last eight years. The state tournament will be held on Oct. 11 at Stonehenge Golf & Country Club in Richmond.

“I have not played there. The course will be new for all of us,” Addison said. “I think we all know what to expect though with the skill level, nerves and pressure.”

Delp has confidence in his squad.

“Two weeks ago we played Olde Mill [Golf Resort in Laurel Fork] and Conner was the only one who had ever laid eyes on it and we shot a pretty good score,” Delp said. “They can figure out a course and they aren’t going to be intimidated by that.”

As for Tuesday, it was all about Addison and Abingdon.

Eighteen holes of stellar golf will cure any ill.

“She came out here and kicked some butt,” Funk said. “She’s been playing well all season.”

Region 3D

At Draper Valley Golf Club (Par-72)

Team Scores

Abingdon 304, Lord Botetourt 322, Cave Spring 322, Magna Vista 326, William Byrd 335, Northside 339, Christiansburg 356, Hidden Valley 358, Carroll County 389, Tunstall 405, Staunton River 457, Bassett (incomplete)

Individual Results

Abingdon – Grace Addison 70, Conner Brummitt 75, Mason Funk 75, Yenesew Smith 84, Jackson Cook 85, Colin McClintic 103

Lord Botetourt – Ashton Harper 74, Xavier Shelton 80, Kasey Davis 82, Cadyn Bowles 86, Hunter Duncan 87, Tyler Meade 89

Cave Spring – Owen Bright 71, Nate Faulkner 78, Drew Harder 86, Ethan Jones 87, Rio Rupert 98, Damein Carreon 102

Magna Vista – Patrick McCrickard 75, Luke Gardner 81, Logan Williams 82, Landon Hall 88, Jaken Ford 90, Kailei Miller 96

William Byrd – Nathan Carter 80, Clayton Gilmore 82, Evan Mullen 85, Kobe Turner 88, Andrew Kiker 95, Colin Murtaugh 96

Northside – Nick Crawford 79, Micahel Pankey 80, Joel Hetherington 87, Will Dent 93, Caleb Spangler 95, Noah Spangler 102

Christiansburg – Josh Cummins 83, Calvin Rezac 89, Dylan Carr 91, Addison Linkous 93, Nathan Bennett 122, Zader Gray 129

Hidden Valley – Richard Hearp 77, Brady Bartlett 90, Jaxson Waller 93, Ben Armentrout 98, Bryson Bass 99

Carroll County – Trace Reavis 88, Camden DeHaven 91, Mason Montgomery 104, Addison McCraw 106, Wyatt Dalton 106, Wyatt Ogle 108

Tunstall – Patrick Snow 93, Tesla Vargas 96, Jordan Powell 101, Cole Abercrombie 115, Jackson Jones 119, Shaffer Boles 121

Staunton River – Trey Harris 100, Isaac Lambert 105, Brennan Woodzell 122, Colby Harris 130

Bassett – Tate Jones 85, Camden Bryant 92

Individual Leaderboard (Top-Five)

1. Addison (Abingdon) 70, 2. Bright (Cave Spring) 71, 3. Harper (Lord Botetourt) 74, 4. (tie) Funk (Abingdon), Brummitt (Abingdon) and McCrickland (Magna Vista) 75.

Notes: Abingdon and Lord Botetourt’s teams advance to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament on Oct. 3. Lord Botetourt beat Cave Spring on the first playoff hole. … Bright (Cave Spring), McCrickland (Magna Vista) and Hearp Hidden Valley) advance as individuals.