 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GOLF: Abingdon shot a 275 on Thursday. That was a school-record for an 18-hole round
0 comments

PREP GOLF: Abingdon shot a 275 on Thursday. That was a school-record for an 18-hole round

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VHSL Region 3D Golf

Abingdon's Will Watson watches an a drive on #7 during Tuesday's VHSL Region 3D Golf played at the Golf Club of Bristol.

 David Crigger/BHC

At Glenrochie Country Club

Team Scores

Abingdon 275, John Battle 411, George Wythe 412

Individual Results

Abingdon – Will Watson 67, Caleb Brummitt 67, Grace Addison 68, Katie Hall 73

John Battle – Tanner Hunigan 95, Will Crump 99, Christopher White 105, Will Purifoy 112

George Wythe – Benson Blevins 73, Reece Vaught 101, Tyler Scott 119, Josh Crigger 119

Notes: Abingdon’s 275 was a school-record for a round. … Abingdon hosts Blacksburg, Tennessee High and Greeneville next Wednesday at Glenrochie Country Club.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Breaking down the current state of the Atlanta Braves

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves
Sports News

WATCH NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: The first look; West Ridge finally gets opportunity to see and touch the new football home of the Wolves

  • Updated

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – It will be hard to top Eli Topping’s first look at the West Ridge High School football field.

It came on Thursday morning during the Wolves’ first-ever fall sports media day. It was also the first time most of them had ever seen their new home.

“I have not [been here],” said Topping, a former Sullivan South student, who is now a senior running back and linebacker for the Wolves. “I have seen pictures of it, but this is awesome, this has exceeded my expectations. I have been dying to get out there, this place is just beautiful.”

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts