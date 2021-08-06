PREP GOLF: Abingdon shot a 275 on Thursday. That was a school-record for an 18-hole round

BHC Sports Desk
At Glenrochie Country Club
Team Scores
Abingdon 275, John Battle 411, George Wythe 412
Individual Results
Abingdon – Will Watson 67, Caleb Brummitt 67, Grace Addison 68, Katie Hall 73
John Battle – Tanner Hunigan 95, Will Crump 99, Christopher White 105, Will Purifoy 112
George Wythe – Benson Blevins 73, Reece Vaught 101, Tyler Scott 119, Josh Crigger 119
Notes: Abingdon’s 275 was a school-record for a round. … Abingdon hosts Blacksburg, Tennessee High and Greeneville next Wednesday at Glenrochie Country Club.
