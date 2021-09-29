PREP GOLF: Abingdon downs Hidden Valley by four strokes to win Region 3D tourney

DRAPER, Va. – The highest team score totaled by Abingdon High School’s golf squad this season was still enough for the talented Falcons to claim a regional championship.

The 302 logged by AHS on Tuesday was four strokes better than runner-up Hidden Valley as the Falcons won the Region 3D tournament at Draper Valley Golf Course.

Abingdon has been victorious in every match and tournament it has played this season and the Falcons can complete their run of perfection on Oct. 11 at Glenrochie Country Club as their home course will be the site of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament. AHS is aiming for its second straight state crown and fifth in the last seven seasons.

There some anxious moments on Tuesday as the Falcons qualified for the chance to defend their Class 3 championship.

“ No one really started out well,” said Abingdon coach Jason Delp. “After the first four, five, six holes everybody seemed to be two, three, four-over par and they kind of held onto that for the rest of the round. When it doesn’t go your way, sometimes it’s hard to reel it back in. We talk about grinding all the time when it comes to team golf. Grind it out and get the best score you can for your team and they really did that today.”