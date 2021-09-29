PREP GOLF: Abingdon downs Hidden Valley by four strokes to win Region 3D tourney

DRAPER, Va. – The highest team score totaled by Abingdon High School’s golf squad this season was still enough for the talented Falcons to claim a regional championship.
The 302 logged by AHS on Tuesday was four strokes better than runner-up Hidden Valley as the Falcons won the Region 3D tournament at Draper Valley Golf Course.
Abingdon has been victorious in every match and tournament it has played this season and the Falcons can complete their run of perfection on Oct. 11 at Glenrochie Country Club as their home course will be the site of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament. AHS is aiming for its second straight state crown and fifth in the last seven seasons.
There some anxious moments on Tuesday as the Falcons qualified for the chance to defend their Class 3 championship.
“ No one really started out well,” said Abingdon coach Jason Delp. “After the first four, five, six holes everybody seemed to be two, three, four-over par and they kind of held onto that for the rest of the round. When it doesn’t go your way, sometimes it’s hard to reel it back in. We talk about grinding all the time when it comes to team golf. Grind it out and get the best score you can for your team and they really did that today.”
Junior Grace Addison shot an even-par 72 to lead the way for the Falcons.
“ She’s been doing that all year,” Delp said. “She’s as steady as she can be. In many way, she’s our rock. She works hard every day at practice and puts in the time.”
Addison shared the top spot on the leaderboard with Northside’s Nick Crawford and Hidden Valley’s Slade Aliff. On the first playoff hole, she bogeyed the par-five No. 1 as Crawford and Aliff parred.
“ It was nerve-racking and it hurts when a putt lips out,” Addison said. “But I was happy to even be out there playing and having that opportunity.”
Crawford prevailed in the second playoff hole.
Abingdon freshman Conner Brummitt almost joined the playoff participants as his 74 was marred by a two-stroke penalty on the 12th hole when he played the wrong ball.
“ I couldn’t quite fully recover from it,” Brummitt said.
Brummitt was the fourth AHS player to finish his round as his score clinched the team title for the Falcons.
“ That was big for us,” Delp said. “He’s kind of a happy-go-lucky golfer in that he can put things behind him well. Assessing a two-stroke penalty late in the round could have been difficult for some golfers to overcome, but he did a phenomenal job of overcoming that.”
Brummitt will have quite the tune-up for the state tournament.
He is on a team comprised of players from the Tri-Cities that will play in the PGA Junior League Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, from Oct. 7-10. Twelve teams qualified for the event, which will be televised by ESPN’s family of networks.
“ That’s going to be really exciting,” Brummitt said.
It’s usually exciting to see who comes in with the top score for Abingdon. Caleb Brummitt (78), Will Watson (78), Katie Hall (79) and Mason Funk (88) rounded out the top-notch top six on Tuesday.
“ We all want each other to do well, especially when it comes to matches and we don’t care who beats who,” Addison said. “But when it comes to practices we’re really competitive. It’s fun.”
Abingdon hopes the fun continues in state tourney play.
“ If we can just not succumb to the pressure of the state tournament and go out and relax and play golf and play the course,” Delp said. “We can put up a good number at Glenrochie.”
Region 3D Tournament
At Draper Valley Golf Course (Par-72)
Team Scores
Abingdon 302, Hidden Valley 306, Magna Vista 309, Lord Botetourt 313, Northside 326, Bassett 333, William Byrd 351, Cave Spring 358, Christiansburg 397, Tunstall 454, Staunton River 465, Carroll County 479
Individual Results
Abingdon – Grace Addison 72, Conner Brummitt 74, Caleb Brummitt 78, Will Watson 78, Katie Hall 79, Mason Funk 88
Hidden Valley – Slade Aliff 72, Harrison Wither 73, Emmerson Bartley 79, Richard Hearp 82, Graydon Bartlett 85, Tanner Whitely 87
Magna Vista – Patrick McCrickard 75, Logan Williams 78, Mason Newman 79, Jacen Ford 79, Luke Gardner 85, Taylor Holthausen 88
Lord Botetourt – Ashton Harper 73, Samir Davidov 74, Jake Keffman 82, Dylan Salvi 84, Xavier Shelton 87, Hunter Duncan 94
Northside – Nick Crawford 72, Peyton Spangler 84, Micahel Pankey 85, Joel Hetherington 85, Charlie Wright 92, Caleb Spangler 109
Bassett – Troy Carter 77, Camden Bryant 81, Austin Ray 86, Sydney Witcher 89
William Byrd – Clayton Gilmore 86, Nathan Carter 87, Evan Mullen 88, Griffin Horacek 90, Kendrick South 95, Madeline Cunningham 97
Cave Spring – Owen Bright 76, Nate Faulkner 79, Drew Hader 97, Precilia Kensley 107, Rio Rupert 108
Christiansburg – Garrett Matthis 98, Josh Cummins 97, Dylan Carr 99, Evan McCall 103, Calvin Rezac 133.
Tunstall – Patrick Snow 99, Shaffer Boles 115, Jackson Jones 119, Biagio Puglesi 121 Cole Abercrombie 122.
Staunton River – Trey Harris 104, Isaac Lambert 116, Braden Connor 119, Caleb Rainville-Penne 126.
Carroll County – Eliott Bowman 107, Rachel Hall 116, Davis Reitzel 125, Wyatt Dalton 131, Clayton Turman 133
Notes: Crawford (Northside) beat Aliff (Hidden Valley) and Addison (Abingdon) in a playoff for medalist honors. … Abingdon and Hidden Valley’s teams advance to the state tournament on Oct. 11 at Glenrochie Country Club. Crawford (Northside), Harper (Lord Botetourt) and Davidov (Lord Botetourt) advance as individuals.