PREP GIRLS SOCCER: THS returns experience with three solid seniors

“It was mostly conditioning because we couldn’t do any kind of contact until last week so it was just a lot of running.” Chandler said.

They finally got the go-ahead to return to contact drills and will be tested right from the start, with games scheduled with Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, sandwiched around Sullivan South.

“We just started contact last week and it is going to be hard getting used to that,” Chandler said. “Our first game is against one of the hard teams.”

Soccer has been something all three seniors have been around for much of their young lives. A pitch is definitely their happy place.

“I just like the people and the atmosphere of it all,” Helms said, “just being with everybody, and the competition.”

Chandler echoes those sentiments.

“I love the people, we have a really good team and we just all get along pretty well,” Chandler said. “We are a tough team and all of us are competitive, we all enjoy that part.”

Helms will be expected to provide scoring for the Vikings, who scored as many as eight goals in a match last season.