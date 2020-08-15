PREP GIRLS SOCCER: THS returns experience with three solid seniors

BRISTOL, Tenn. - It is hard enough to run around a large field trying to get a soccer ball into a net.
Try doing it with masks on in the heat of August.
“It is awful,” Tennessee High senior Claire Helms said. “I hate it.”
Ditto for soccer classmate Abbie Chandler.
“It is definitely weird. It is,” she said. “We die at practice sometimes with our masks pulled up running around.”
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee made lots of friends when he allowed contact practices to begin on Aug 4. That means soccer season can start on time, with the Vikings slated to visit Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday. That will be followed by the home opener on Thursday with Sullivan South.
“They are really fast and they can move the ball really well so whenever you are out there you have to be able to switch and talk the whole time,” said fellow senior Keegan Myers, of the Vikings’ tilt with the Indians, who the Vikings defeated in the final game of the regular season in 2019.
Unfortunately, for the Vikings, they played them again in the District 1-AAA semifinals and lost to end their season.
While five seniors moved on, the Vikings return a trio of rising seniors who will be expected to lead them forward. That trio prepared for this season the only way they could during the summer, unable to have contact or barely even touch a ball due to the coronavirus.
“It was mostly conditioning because we couldn’t do any kind of contact until last week so it was just a lot of running.” Chandler said.
They finally got the go-ahead to return to contact drills and will be tested right from the start, with games scheduled with Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill, sandwiched around Sullivan South.
“We just started contact last week and it is going to be hard getting used to that,” Chandler said. “Our first game is against one of the hard teams.”
Soccer has been something all three seniors have been around for much of their young lives. A pitch is definitely their happy place.
“I just like the people and the atmosphere of it all,” Helms said, “just being with everybody, and the competition.”
Chandler echoes those sentiments.
“I love the people, we have a really good team and we just all get along pretty well,” Chandler said. “We are a tough team and all of us are competitive, we all enjoy that part.”
Helms will be expected to provide scoring for the Vikings, who scored as many as eight goals in a match last season.
“I love scoring. It is kind of hard to score, but that is why you have your other teammates,” Helms said. “Then you count on them and it makes it a little better, you can’t do it by yourself.”
Myers isn’t a scorer. She probably could be, but her best work is done as a defender in the middle of the pitch, a role that suits her just fine.
“It is awesome, I love it back there,” said Myers, who gets an occasional opportunity to search for goals. “Sometimes he will let me play up front, but not all the time. He likes me back there. I love the aggressiveness and the toughness you have to have.”
Part of her role, not only as a defender, but also as a senior leader will be to remind her teammates the importance of communication on the field.
“Sometimes we have to get a little bit of a reminder that we need to be talking out there if we get a little lazy,” Myers said, “but most of the time we are talking to each other.”
That pitch, especially at the Stone Castle, is wider and longer than the actual football field itself, which means lots more running. All that running in the preseason helps.
“I like it a lot better because you can spread out more,” Myers said. “You don’t get so up on top of each other all the time.”
Tennessee High plays in the rugged Big 6 Conference, a league traditionally dominated by Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill. The goal ahead includes those teams.
“We want to win obviously and get to the regionals, and beat Science Hill,” Helms said.
The Vikings are currently arriving for practice after completing their online courses, which have been taking place since schools closed due to the coronavirus back in March. They would like to get back in a real classroom.
“I don’t like watching videos,” Helms said. “I can’t learn from that so I like being in school in person with everybody.”
Myers has gotten used to it, but feels much the same.
“It is not too bad right now,” she said. “I have a lot of classes with my friends, and I see them outside of school anyway.”
While several schools in different sports have had positive coronavirus tests since practices have returned, Chandler isn’t overly concerned about picking it up along the way.
“I am not,” she said. “I think we are all together outside of the school anyway. We try to follow the rules.”
That includes not only the masks, but trying to social distance, at least when the matches aren’t being played.
“We try to stay six feet apart before we play and then when we play you can’t really do that as well,” said Chandler, who is ready for games to begin.
“We are for sure. I am looking forward to it,” she said. “Let’s just play good, give it all we’ve got.”
That will be the plan, while Myers shared her feelings on the coronavirus that has changed so much of our world, and all for the worse.
She, no doubt, speaks for all in her feelings toward it.
“I hate it,” she said. “I want it to end.”
