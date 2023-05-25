RICHLANDS, Va. – In a battle between two young teams, a senior stepped up and led Richlands to victory.

Addy Lane-Queen knocked in both goals as the Blue Tornado defeated John Battle, 2-0, in a VHSL Region 2D girls soccer first-round match on Wednesday.

The Blue Tornado roster has just four seniors and Battle had three on its squad.

Richlands spent most of the first half attacking the Battle’s backline and goalkeeper Maddie Ratliff, who came in with 82 saves and eight shutouts. The defense stood strong before Queen broke through at the 13:28 mark of the first half. She kicked the ball though a crowd and into the goal with an assist from Chloe Reynolds.

Richlands spent a lot of time on Battle’s side of the field in the first half and Queen put the second goal on the board at the 7:47 mark with an assist from Jillian Shreve.

“Their goalie had not been scored on much and that is a testament to her and their backline,” said Richlands coach Misty Bandy. “We knew we had to get the ball up and through and that is what we tried to do.”

John Battle boss Colleen Shirey said she was extremely proud of her team.

She also praised Richlands saying, “they are a really good team and we didn’t expect anything less than a hard-fought game.”

Shirey also said her players gave it their all and she was proud of the effort.

Battle reversed the action and spent much of the second half on the Richlands side of the field.

“We just couldn’t capitalize,” Shirey said.

Richlands goalkeeper Gabriella Cox finished the game with 11 saves, many of them in the second half. Bandy said her team fought through cramps and position switches and played hard all day.

Both teams had shots bounce off the post and both had several corner-kick chances.

Battle finished the year at 9-10 and hoping to build on a region appearance.

Meanwhile, Richlands (10-4-3) advances to Tuesday’s semifinals at Wise County Central.