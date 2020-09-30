PREP GIRLS HOOPS: Meleah Kirtner (George Wythe) joins Gate City's Thompson as ETSU commit

BY TIM HAYES
BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
The women’s basketball program at East Tennessee State University has landed a verbal commitment from another standout from Southwest Virginia.
George Wythe High School senior Meleah Kirtner has committed to the Buccaneers after Sarah Thompson of defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Gate City did the same in July.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I have dreamed of playing college ball,” Kirtner said. “However, as I got older, the dream got bigger. The path to becoming a Division I player is extremely narrow. I knew that I would definitely have to put the work in in order to accomplish that goal.”
Kirtner plays for the Bristol Pistols AAU team, coached by former Sullivan East High School and High Point University star Katie O’Dell Owens. ETSU began showing interest in Kirtner in July 2019 and extended an offer four months ago.
Radford University also offered Kirtner, while the University of Vermont, Christopher Newport and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise had also expressed interest in her services.
“I immediately fell in love with the program [at ETSU],” Kirtner said. “The atmosphere itself given off by Coach [Brittney] Ezell and her staff is unexplainable. Every player coming into a new program wants to feel loved and supported by their teammates and their coaching staff and I certainly did. Without a doubt, my family and I knew that ETSU was the best place for me.”
A 5-foot-10 point guard, Kirtner averaged 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds during the 2019-20 season and also collected 68 assists, 58 steals and 26 blocks as the George Wythe Maroons went 24-5 and won the VHSL Region 1C title.
She occasionally posts up on the block as versatility is among her strengths.
“Meleah is very gifted as a basketball player,” said George Wythe coach Doug Campbell. “She has good size, quickness, length and can see the court. Those qualities are everything that you want in a point guard. She can defend, which is something I stress every day as a coach. … She has been very good for us the last three years.”
Folks in Johnson City, Tennessee, could see a backcourt comprised of Kirtner and Thompson in the future.
“We actually played against each other on a couple of occasions growing up,” Kirtner said. “It’s crazy to think this whole time we’ve been playing against each other, we never knew we’d end up being teammates. We’ve gotten very close recently and I have a feeling we’re going to have such a special bond, not only on the basketball court, but for the rest of our lives. Sarah is such a phenomenal person on and off the court and always has been. I am super excited to spend the next four years playing with her.”
Campbell feels Kirtner, who is also a volleyball standout at GW, has plenty of potential.
“When I first saw Meleah on the local travel team and the eighth-grade team, I knew she would be a special player,” Campbell said. “I’ve said it since day one that she is very athletic and she hasn’t even touched how great she can be moving forward. Each year she has gotten better and when she gets it in her head that she can take over a game at any time then she will just take off from there. I’ve always told her to get out of her own way and to let the greatness inside of her come out. … I strongly believe that she hasn’t even scratched the surface on how good she can be.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!