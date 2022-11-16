Prep Girls Hoops: Grundy standout Madison Looney transfers to Wise Central

The defending VHSL Class 2 girls basketball champions will be bolstered by the addition of one of last season's top Class 1 players.
Junior Madison Looney enrolled at Wise County Central Monday after previously starring for the Grundy Golden Wave.
Looney averaged 17.6 points, 15.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals last season in helping Grundy advance to the state tournament. She had 20 double-doubles in 27 games played.
She’ll join a Central team that finished 26-5 en route to the program's sixth state title under the leadership of veteran coach Robin Dotson.
Emmah McAmis (the 2021-22 Bristol Herald Courier girls hoops player of the year) and Abbie Jordan are returning starters for the Warriors.
