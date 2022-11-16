 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
breaking

Prep Girls Hoops: Grundy standout Madison Looney transfers to Wise Central

Grundy vs Rural Retreat

Grundy's Madison Looney, shoots against a Rural Retreat defender in the 2022 Region 1D tournament. 

 Earl Neikirk

The defending VHSL Class 2 girls basketball champions will be bolstered by the addition of one of last season's top Class 1 players.

Junior Madison Looney enrolled at Wise County Central Monday after previously starring for the Grundy Golden Wave.

Looney averaged 17.6 points, 15.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals last season in helping Grundy advance to the state tournament. She had 20 double-doubles in 27 games played.

She’ll join a Central team that finished 26-5 en route to the program's sixth state title under the leadership of veteran coach Robin Dotson.

Emmah McAmis (the 2021-22 Bristol Herald Courier girls hoops player of the year) and Abbie Jordan are returning starters for the Warriors.

Check back later for more on this story.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

Growth, hard work expands Jones' prospect status

Growth, hard work expands Jones' prospect status

“What impressed me the most wasn’t that he was the best player on the field. I knew that before the game,” said Marion coach Jack Ginn. “But he was able to [impact] the game in multiple ways in big ways.

Prep Football Predictions

Prep Football Predictions

Check out the predictions for the eight VHSL playoff games that are slated to be held over the next two days, one tonight in Grundy and the other seven on Sunday. 

