Tennessee High’s girls basketball program took a major step in the right direction during the 2022-23 season. The Vikings might make an even greater leap this winter with the arrival of an extremely talented newcomer.

Ninth-grader Addie Wilhoit enrolled at THS when school began following two seasons at Providence Academy in Johnson City, Tennessee, and will be eligible to play for the Vikings this season.

Having already played two varsity campaigns at Providence, there was initially a chance Wilhoit would have had to sit out her freshman year.

However, the 5-foot-7 shooting guard was granted a hardship exemption from the TSSAA and will indeed suit up for the Vikings in November.

Highly-touted is probably not a strong enough phrase to describe Wilhoit.

She averaged 21.4 points and sank 106 3-pointers as a seventh-grader.

She put up 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.5 assists per game during her eighth-grade season in earning all-state honors.

Her career point total is currently 1,225.

Impressive, huh?

Once again a reminder that occurred on the varsity level.

As a middle schooler.

It’s no surprise considering her family tree.

Her mother, Angie Fickes Wilhoit, was an all-state performer in basketball, softball and volleyball at Sullivan East and is one of the top female athletes to ever come out of Northeast Tennessee. She later amassed 1,109 points, 422 assists and 400 rebounds in four seasons at East Tennessee State.

Addie’s father, Andy Wilhoit, was a baseball and basketball standout at East and played baseball at King University.

Her older brother, Braden Wilhoit, played baseball at Tennessee High and graduated in May.

Addie Wilhoit joins a THS hoops squad that is coming off a 17-16 season and won its first regional tournament game since 2016. Amanda Vance is in her second season as head coach after serving as the boss on an interim basis last season.

The Vikings had just two seniors on their roster a season ago.

Wilhoit also plays softball and is a middle infielder.