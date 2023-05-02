Kara Stafford had other plans for her life, but her passion for basketball won out in the end.

A 2016 graduate of Sullivan East, Stafford has been chosen as the new head girls basketball coach for the Patriots, having spent the last two years as junior varsity coach at East after graduating from Emory & Henry College.

“I landed the coaching position two years ago here at East. Once I got involved in that, that just led me in this direction and I have always loved being around kids. Obviously being around basketball, I am very passionate about that so to be able to come back and educate these girls and share my knowledge and experiences with them as a coach is something that means more than most people even know,” said Stafford, who replaces her coach at East, Allan Aubrey, who stepped down after last season. “Especially to return to East and be able to do that as an alum and give back to the program, it is something really special. Now that I am doing this job I couldn’t imagine not doing it. I am very passionate about basketball and to be able to get back into basketball in a different role is exciting.”

After a stellar career at Sullivan East, which resulted in being inducted into the Patriot Pride Association Hall of Fame in 2021, Stafford earned All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference honors as a player and student at Emory & Henry. She planned a career as a pediatric occupational therapist, but wound up at East as a Student Success Interventionist and two years later is now the head coach of the Patriots.

“I am thrilled to be able to return to Sullivan East as an alum, but I am excited to hit the ground running and share my knowledge and experiences to further the success of Lady Patriot basketball,” said Stafford, in a prepared statement. “I hope to inspire these young ladies to be the best they can be on the court as well as being a great role model to help build them into successful women in our community.

“My goal for this program is to build on the foundation set by those who came before me and lead this program to new heights and successes. I hope to continue this legacy set by late-coach Mickey Forrester, while also focusing on being a tenacious, gritty, well-respected team. I am honored to be leading this program and I want to thank Patriot Nation, faculty and staff and others in the community for their continued support and belief in me.”

Stafford, who has been involved in basketball since first grade, becomes just the eighth head coach in program history at a school that has offered girls basketball since the Patriots went 10-3 and won the County Championship during the 1974-75 season. The other head girls coaches at Sullivan East were Bill Wilson, Frank Hare, Pat Muncie, Mickey Forrester, Laura Vaughn and Michael Forrester.

“Coach Stafford is the standard we set for all of our girls that play Lady Patriot Basketball,” said Sullivan East principal Andy Hare, in a press release. “Her example, passion for the game, and commitment to maximizing players potential made her the right choice to continue the legacy of excellence associated with this program.”

The 25-year-old Stafford has learned plenty over the last two seasons, working with the girls who will comprise her first varsity team at East.

“I will say it is a different role to take on from being a player to being a coach. You kind of have to realize that you are no longer capable of being the one on the court to make the difference, but you are the one on the sideline to help encourage and motivate the girls to do that,” said Stafford, who was part of 95 wins in four seasons as a player at Sullivan East. “It has been a great learning experience. I learned a lot working under Coach Aubrey and working with Chris Reynolds and Michael Forrester.

“I feel very knowledgeable of the game, but as a coach there are things that you don’t know and things that these coaches have helped me understand. Just kind of the different obstacles that you will face and ways to overcome them and different ways to motivate and encourage the girls. Just how to be a leader and how to be a great example and role model for these girls. One big thing that we try to focus on in this program is building successful women for the community and not just basketball.”

She takes over a program that not only lost Aubrey and Reynolds — who also stepped down at the end of the season — but the Patriots also have the replace the production of Jenna Hare, the school’s all-time leading scorer who will play next at Milligan University. Stafford plans to add two more assistants to her staff.

“Losing Jenna is definitely hard to replace, someone who is a leading scorer for our program, averages 20 to 30 points a game, it is hard to find an athlete like that to replace,” Stafford said. “I don’t know that we will replace her exactly, but my goal is to work on making our girls the most fundamentally sound so that we have a more well rounded group and try to have people who can step up in different roles and be that for us.

“That is our goal. It is definitely going to be challenging. I think a lot of teams might underestimate us at first because we did lose such a prominent role for us, but the vision that I have is just to work with the girls that we have on skills and stuff like that and I think we will surprise a lot of people.”

Stafford hopes to provide the same experience that she had on the court at both Sullivan East and Emory & Henry, where she was integral part of the Wasps’ NCAA Division III tournament appearance in 2018, while earning a slew of accolades, including hall of fame status.

“I was very privileged to have such recognition and honors,” she said. “I owe a lot of that to my coaches and trainers and my parents for supporting me and getting me the experience and knowledge and work in order to be as successful as I was.”