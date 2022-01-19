PREP GIRLS HOOPS: Defending VHSL Class 1 state champ Honaker picking up right where it left off, currently 11-3

The girls basketball team at Honaker High School might have lost its top three scorers from last year’s squad, but the Tigers are still owning the scoreboard.

The defending state champs are 11-3 and have not lost to a Class 1 opponent this season in picking up right where they left off a season ago.

LeeAnna McNulty, Akilah Boyd and Halle Hilton graduated after being the cornerstones for a team that went 14-0 and capped an unbeaten season by rocking Riverheads, 81-56, in the state finals. The COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic resulted in Honaker being co-state champions in 2020.

McNulty is now playing at the University of Pikeville, but her old team has simply reloaded instead of entering rebuilding mode.

“ We all knew that losing the three seniors last year, that we would have to have everyone step up and play a role they were not used to,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller. “I knew we had a lot of young talent that have played a lot of basketball. I have been impressed with how everyone was eager to work and step into the role this team needed them to be in order to be successful.”

Freshman Alayna McNulty – LeeAnna’s sister – is averaging 11 points and seven rebounds per game to lead the way, while sophomore Tailor Nolley (11 points, 4 assists per game) and senior Kylie Vance (10 ppg, 8 rpg) have also put up good numbers. Vance and Lara McClanahan are the only 12th-graders on the roster.

Junior Riley Hart, sophomore Valeigh Stevens, freshman Kalli Miller and sophomore Kate Jessee have also been part of a balanced attack.

“ I would describe this team as being very athletic, fast and very versatile,” Miller said. “On any given night any of the eight players could step up and be a big impact for the team. Our goal has been to improve every time we take the floor and I definitely can see that when they play.”

The losses for Honaker have been a setback to Southwest District leader Marion and two defeats at the hands of Ridgeview, which is currently tied with Gate City for first place in the Mountain 7 District. In those games against Class 2 opponents, the Tigers showed some moxie.

“ Ridgeview is a very good [Class 2] school and against them is probably the first time it really stood out to me that we were moving in the right direction,” Miller said. “Our second game against Ridgeview, the girls were settling more into their roles and I could see our defense stepping up. The girls were in the ballgame with a chance to win in the fourth quarter. We keep stressing the importance of continuing to improve.”

The Black Diamond District boasts three quality teams as Twin Valley (11-2) and Grundy (8-4) have also started the season strong. Honaker has a 47-32 win over Grundy and still has two games remaining against Twin Valley.

“ I think that really helps us prepare for postseason,” Miller said.

One of the team’s veteran players certainly has an inkling Honaker is hitting its stride.

“ I feel like we are getting into a good rhythm as a team and we are working every day,” Vance said. “I have been blessed to play with some of the best players in our area and to be coached by the best coach. I hate this is my last year, but I hope we go out on top and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.