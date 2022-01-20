PREP GIRLS HOOPS: Big developments in the Cumberland District as Twin Springs adds talented transfer, Eastside vs. Thomas Walker on Friday night in first-place showdown

A sharpshooter from Scott County has returned to Southwest Virginia.

Kayli Dunn is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.0 assists in her first two games for the girls basketball team at Twin Springs High School since transferring from Providence Academy in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Dunn was the top sub on Gate City’s 2020 VHSL Class 2 state title team and a starter on the Blue Devils’ state runner-up squad a season ago. The 5-foot-7 guard began her junior season at the private school in Tennessee, but decided she wanted to be closer to her family and made the move back across the state line.

“ I have a younger brother, Jacoby, who is a freshman at Twin Springs who plays, so it was a wonderful opportunity to reunite with him and awesome to be in a Titans’ jersey alongside him,” Dunn said. “I just have two more years and then I’m going to be in college, so when the opportunity came up for my family, we had to make the best decision for all of us.”

Dunn enjoyed the challenge of playing against some quality competition while she was at Providence Academy.

“ We were a team of overall ‘smalls,’ so I spent a lot of time down low, especially on defense, because I don’t mind to beat and bang around and love to rebound,” Dunn said. “It gave me a better appreciation for the post position and I feel good now playing back in the guard role at Twin Springs and about how to really utilize our post.”

Having shifted schools previously, Dunn has adapted to a new environment before.

“ The key is relationships and bringing a hard work ethic and open mind to any situation,” Dunn said. “As long as you treat others with respect and how you would want to be treated, it’s not a hard transition at all and I’ve enjoyed getting to know the staff and students at each school. Twin Springs is a special place. .. Nothing is given, so I’ve really tried to push myself to earn minutes so far.”

First-year Twin Springs head coach Robin Tiller said it has been a seamless addition thus far.

“ Kayli adds a lot to our team,” Tiller said. “Experience, confidence, work ethic and a love for the game all supplementary to a number of players with similar qualities on the team. She fits in well with that we are trying to do as a team.”

Twin Springs (5-8) suffered a 56-47 Cumberland District loss to Thomas Walker in Dunn’s debut on Jan. 11, while dropping a 62-36 decision to Eastside on Wednesday. However, as Dunn and her teammates get more comfortable playing together, wins should come.

“ The community at Twin Springs, I just can’t thank them enough,” Dunn said. “They have been so supportive. I’ve had so many community members reach out to me in person after my first game and on social media just welcoming me. I also thank the coaches for having an open mind and giving me a chance to earn a spot.”

—

Speaking of the Cumberland District, Eastside (10-5, 4-0) hosts Thomas Walker (7-5, 4-0) on Friday night in a matchup between the league’s top two girls basketball squads.

Eastside has been on a roll, winning five straight games by double digits.

Seniors Carter Powers and Lexi Love have provided leadership and contributed in a number of ways for the Spartans, while sophomore Taylor Clay and freshman Azzy Hammons have played consistently well.

“ I really like the way this team has come together,” said Eastside coach Barry Ruff. “With only three upperclassmen, our younger kids have stepped up and really bought in. … I doubt that many other teams around can put a better three-guard lineup than Powers, Clay and Hammons on the floor than we do. We can be fun to watch.”

Lakin Burke, who has signed with the University of the Cumberlands, is having a strong senior season for Thomas Walker.

The Spartans and Pioneers split their four meetings last season.

