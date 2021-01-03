PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wise County Central improves to 5-0

It was the season-opener for Battle and the occasion for the Trojans was spoiled as they committed 28 turnovers. Battle trailed just 11-10 after one quarter, but managed just eight points over the next 16 minutes.

Battle received a game-high 17 points from junior Anna McKee, who was an honorable mention all-district selection last season.

“We knew they were going to trap us and I didn’t know if we could handle the ball when they did and it showed,” said John Battle coach Jeff Adkins. “We missed a lot of gimmes inside and that always happens in the first game. But hey, we’re going to get better and at least we’re getting to play. That’s the main thing.”

Large also compounded the problems for the home team.

“She’s a player,” Adkins said. “I thought in the second quarter her 3s just took us completely out of the ballgame.”

Jill Sturgill added 16 points for Central, while Isabella Sturgill finished with seven assists and four steals. The Warriors had 13 steals as a team.