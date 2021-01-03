PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wise County Central improves to 5-0

BRISTOL, Va. – There are many reasons for the 5-0 start for the girls basketball team at Wise County Central High School and a large factor has been senior Hannah Large’s 3-point marksmanship.
Large knocked down four shots from beyond the arc in adding to her ever-growing total as unbeaten Central cruised to a 57-33 Mountain 7 District win over the John Battle Trojans on Saturday.
Large has connected on 19 3-pointers thus far this season and established a single-game school record by sinking nine in a win over Eastside on Dec. 26.
She made a couple of 3s during the decisive second quarter on Saturday when the Warriors outscored Battle by a 16-2 margin to seize control. She is averaging 13 points per game after her 12-point performance against the Trojans.
“She’s having a good season,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “We’re starting to gain confidence all the way around on our shooting. That 3-point shooting in the first half is what pushed us ahead.”
It’s safe to say Large has found the touch and she said repetition is the key.
“Coach Dotson makes us shoot a lot at practice,” Large said. “That’s really helped my shot.”
It was the season-opener for Battle and the occasion for the Trojans was spoiled as they committed 28 turnovers. Battle trailed just 11-10 after one quarter, but managed just eight points over the next 16 minutes.
Battle received a game-high 17 points from junior Anna McKee, who was an honorable mention all-district selection last season.
“We knew they were going to trap us and I didn’t know if we could handle the ball when they did and it showed,” said John Battle coach Jeff Adkins. “We missed a lot of gimmes inside and that always happens in the first game. But hey, we’re going to get better and at least we’re getting to play. That’s the main thing.”
Large also compounded the problems for the home team.
“She’s a player,” Adkins said. “I thought in the second quarter her 3s just took us completely out of the ballgame.”
Jill Sturgill added 16 points for Central, while Isabella Sturgill finished with seven assists and four steals. The Warriors had 13 steals as a team.
This season’s edition of the Warriors follows the familiar blueprint of some of the previous successful teams in program history: tough defense and balanced scoring.
“The kids have worked really hard,” Dotson said. “They’re a really tight group. They are starting to believe in themselves and I’m just proud of their effort. We don’t always look great and I told them just now there are stretches when we look really good and stretches where it’s a little rough, but we are glad to be playing and they’re playing their hearts out.”
After a 10-14 showing last season that ended with a first-round loss to Lebanon in the regional tournament, Central has plenty to prove.
“Last year was not a good season for us,” Large said. “The team we have loves each other and we just want to make each other better.”
Central will have its biggest test on Thursday when the Warriors clash with defending VHSL Class 2 state champion Gate City in a highly-anticipated showdown.
“We’re getting a little better every game, I think,” Dotson said.