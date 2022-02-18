PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Virginia High wins defensive-minded contest against red-clad Richlands in SWD semis

MARION, Va. – A mix-up led to the girls basketball team at Richlands High School having to borrow some unique duds on Thursday and the ensuing performance on the court ended up being classified as a dud for the Blue Tornado.

Virginia High’s usually aggressive defense coupled with offensive inefficiency by Richlands led to the Bearcats from Bristol taking a 37-23 victory over the Blues in the semifinals of the Southwest District tournament. Virginia High (10-9) plays Marion in Saturday’s title game, while Richlands (13-10) faces Graham in the third-place contest.

Things went awry from the start on Thursday for the Blue Tornado as head coach Aaron Lowe had been informed that his squad would be the designated home team for the contest and showed up all decked out in their white uniforms.

Turns out that VHS was the home team and the Bearcats were clad in their white gear as well.

Richlands was loaned red jerseys from Marion, the tournament host, and wore them along with their white shorts.

Color clashing turned out not to be the major problem for the Scarlet, uh, Blue Tornado over the next 32 minutes as missed shots and turnovers piled up. Richlands shot just 21.2 percent from the field, finished 1-for-16 from 3-point range and missed 10 free throws.

“ The biggest game of the year for us,” Lowe said. “And probably the worst game of the year for us.”

Virginia High’s offense wasn’t exactly clicking on all cylinders, but the Bearcats did make enough plays to prevail.

“ I’ve never seen a pretty loss,” said VHS coach Kevin Timmons. “So, I’ll take an ugly win.”

Virginia High led 15-9 at halftime and eventually was able to put Richlands away.

A steal and lay-up by Adie Ratcliffe near the end of the third quarter and back-to-back 3-pointers by Maria Wilson early in the fourth quarter turned a 19-15 advantage for the Bearcats into a 27-15 lead and with the way the Blues were shooting pretty much sealed the deal.

“ I think it definitely brought some life to us,” Wilson said.

Wilson led all scorers with a dozen points.

“ She had sat awhile with foul trouble,” Timmons said. “But she was able to come back out and hit a couple of shots.”

Even in those stretches where the Bearcats weren’t connecting, they harassed Richlands into misfiring on their attempts.

“ The defense is what kept us going,” Wilson said.

Dianna Spence added 10 points for VHS and scored the 1,000th point of her career in the first quarter. The milestone fittingly came on a 3-pointer as she is one of the top long-distance shooters in Southwest Virginia.

Richlands was led by Arin Rife’s 10 points.

“ We played hard at times, but you have to give it up to Virginia High,” Lowe said. “They just had energy and put pressure on us and we didn’t do a good job of matching that all night and our shots didn’t fall.”

VHS clinched a first-round home game in the Region 2D tournament with the victory and will try to avenge two earlier losses to Marion in Saturday’s SWD tourney title game. The Scarlet Hurricanes edged Virginia High, 47-46, last Friday.

“ Almost doesn’t count,” Timmons said. “But we definitely want to get another shot at ‘em.”

One thing is for certain: This time the opponent wearing Marion jerseys will be from Marion.

