PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Virginia High wins Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament with 47-37 win over Radford

MAX MEADOWS, Va. – Radford’s version of an effective zoning ordinance had Virginia High bewildered for a little over 17 minutes Thursday night.
Fortunately for the Bearcats, Dianna Spence had quite the point of order at just the right time.
With the Bearcats moving the ball behind crisp skip passes past the first line of a pesky 2-1-2 Bobcat zone, Spence vaulted into the offensive fray. Spence reeled off an 11-0 third-quarter run of her own, vaulting VHS to a 47-37 victory during the Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament championship final inside Fort Chiswell High School’s gym.
“ It took us the first half to work through it,” admitted Spence, who finished the contest with 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting. “But once we came out in the second half, we knew how to move the ball. We learned how to work against it.”
The Bearcats struggled mightily against that outreaching zone during first-half action, committing many of their nine early turnovers far out on the respective perimeter. But that wasn’t surprising at all to VHS coach Kevin Timmons, whose team countered with harassing man-to-man defense on the opposite end.
“ It’s not, especially since Radford is so athletic,” Timmons said. “They anticipated every pass, so it was hard to find the rhythm early. We finally calmed down a little bit, and we were making quick reversals. That allowed Spence to get some good looks down in the post.”
After hitting one of two from the foul line midway through the third, Spence took over during the game’s next four minutes. Spence first put back her own miss before following with two post up-and-under moves, a turnaround jumper, and then two more free throws to put the Bearcats ahead 36-27.
“ My teammates were really feeding it well to me,” admitted Spence, who wears No. 32 and took an apropos-like rest with 32.3 seconds left in the quarter. “I couldn’t have done it without them getting me those strong passes down low.”
But despite forcing VHS out of sync for much of the foray, the Bobcats (4-1) couldn’t find their consistency. Jada Dean’s three-pointer with 2:50 left brought Radford within 41-35 before crushing consecutive treys from Maria Wilson and Aly Wright – who finished with a game-high 15 points – sealed it for the Bristol bunch.
“ It certainly put us in a position to win, and that was kind of the game plan,” noted Radford coach Timothy Worles, whose squad had to pause the season for almost two weeks before entering the three-day tourney. “Virginia High is a good team, and they hit more shots than us. I think they’re just in better shape than us right now. I think fatigue really worked against us late in the game, but that’s kudos to Coach Timmons and his staff.”
Laney Cline poured in a team-high 14 points for Radford, which went a frigid 9-of-22 from the charity stripe.
Amazingly, VHS (6-4) completed its 10th game before the holiday break, which might be one of the most so far when compared with all other Commonwealth squads.
“ We’re blessed,” Timmons concluded. “And now, we’ve got some time to get ready, get better, and get into our Southwest District games.”