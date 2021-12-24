PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Virginia High wins Danny Jonas Memorial Christmas Tournament with 47-37 win over Radford

After hitting one of two from the foul line midway through the third, Spence took over during the game’s next four minutes. Spence first put back her own miss before following with two post up-and-under moves, a turnaround jumper, and then two more free throws to put the Bearcats ahead 36-27.

“ My teammates were really feeding it well to me,” admitted Spence, who wears No. 32 and took an apropos-like rest with 32.3 seconds left in the quarter. “I couldn’t have done it without them getting me those strong passes down low.”

But despite forcing VHS out of sync for much of the foray, the Bobcats (4-1) couldn’t find their consistency. Jada Dean’s three-pointer with 2:50 left brought Radford within 41-35 before crushing consecutive treys from Maria Wilson and Aly Wright – who finished with a game-high 15 points – sealed it for the Bristol bunch.