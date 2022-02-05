PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Vance leads Honaker to 57-38 win over Marion

MARION, Va. – Kylie Vance is the leading scorer on a Honaker Tigers girls basketball team that won the VHSL Class 1 title last season.

That’s only part of the story for the 5-foot-10 senior forward.

In addition to hitting jumpers and grabbing rebounds, Vance can run the floor, handle the ball and zip alert entry passes.

Vance contributed 19 points and five assists Saturday as the Tigers posted a 57-38 win over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in a marque non-district game.

For the season, the left-handed Vance averages 11 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game.

What motivates Vance to improvise as a point guard?

“I would rather look for my teammates to score than score myself,” Vance said. “I might have played the point when I started in basketball at age six. I haven’t played it since, but I like to see the whole floor.”

The Vance story has another twist. She moved back to Honaker before her sophomore season with her family after living in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

“We lived in Florida for three years and I played with a 5A high school,” Vance said. “It was a good experience and the beach is nice, but I love it here and I wouldn’t trade my teammates for anything.”

Following a pre-season scrimmage against Honaker, Marion opened the regular season with a 61-49 win over Honaker in a tournament at Virginia High.

Saturday’s rematch was scheduled just over a week ago when both teams had to cancel a scheduled contest. The only other losses for Honaker (17-3) came against Class 2 Ridgeview.

“We knew this matchup would be good for both of us, and it certainly was,” Marion coach Sallie Moss said.

Moss pointed to the challenges facing Honaker.

“They do a great job moving the ball and they always bring intensity,” Moss said. “Our biggest issue right now is game speed and execution on offense. We didn’t do a good job on offense today, and part of that was due to Honaker’s defense.”

Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller was eager to face Marion because of the aggressive defense employed by the Scarlet Hurricanes.

“That’s what we wanted to see, a great team that that was going to give us a lot of pressure. We wanted to measure where we are this point in the season,” Miller said.

With a nice blend of half court efficiency and finishes in transition, Honaker crafted a 20-9 advantage with 6:59 left in the first half. The Tigers then allowed just five points in the third quarter.

“The identity of our team is strong defense,” Miller said. “When we play with grit on defense, it creates offense.”

Miller has come to rely on advanced play from Vance.

“Kylie is my center, slash point guard,” Miller said. “Kylie is a very unselfish player. If you get open, Kylie will get you the ball.”

Sophomores Kate Jessee and Valeigh Stevens contributed nine points apiece for Honaker, while fearless point guard Lara McClahanan directed the offense in style.

“I’m blessed with eight players who can all take care of business,” Miller said. “That’s a good feeling.”

Five-foot-nine sophomore Ella Grace Moss led Marion with 19 points and six rebounds, while versatile senior guard Amber Kimberlin added 10. Kimberlin is averaging five assists per game.

Marion (16-3) played without 5-10 senior center Hayley Farris because of injury.

“We will need several players to step up in order to make a run on the postseason,” Coach Moss said.

The Scarlet Hurricanes are 5-0 in the Southwest District, with a two-game edge over Richlands. Marion, which has two losses against Class 3 power Carroll County, closes out SWD play next week with contests against Graham, Richlands and Virginia High.

For Vance, Saturday’s win offered both redemption and education.

“We weren’t clicking on all cylinders when we played [Marion] earlier this season. We’ve come together since then, and defense has been the key,” Vance said.

